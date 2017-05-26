Mystery dumping threatens wastewater plant; city seeks help from residents, businesses

The City of Princeton seeks to find the source of chemical dumping that has been endangering the city’s wastewater system since April.

Whether by sabotage or ignorance, Princeton has become aware in the past several weeks that somebody is dumping something they should not into the city wastewater system – so possibly down a drain or toilet.

City Administrator Mark Karnowski and Wastewater Plant Operator Chris Klinghagen explained what’s been happening to the City Council at its May 25 meeting.

Karnowksi said, “We have to find out what it is and stop it.”

Klinghagen said, “It’s been going on since April 2, and it’s happened nine times since then.”

What happens: The wastewater treatment plant contains billions of bacteria that break down the solid materials. Whatever chemical someone is putting into the drain or toilet kills off the bacteria so that the levels become dangerously low and the wastewater treatment plant alarm sounds.

“The chemical that’s coming into the plant is reducing the dissolved oxygen that the bacteria need to survive,” Klinghagen explained.

Each time the alarm goes off, the crew must go to the plant and quickly dump in more bacteria before the mystery chemical wipes them all out and turn the aerator to 100 percent. Each time, the trips cost money in labor, electricity and excess chemicals. While the exact costs are unknown, the group acknowledged them as “significant.”

So what happens if all the bacteria were to die? The first thing everyone would notice is a foul smell, because that happens when the solids are breaking down properly. There is also a chance the city could pollute the river and violate its permit through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Klinghagen said the plant has enough storage capacity that it would probably be all right while the city procured more bacteria to re-introduce into the system, but none of the “failure” scenarios are good ones.

Klinghagen said the alarm has gone off several times in the middle of the night. Although it is impossible to tell where the chemical is being dumped and when, he guesses that if the substance reaches the plant by wee hours of the morning, it could be entering the system in the later afternoon or early evening.

He said the chemical has no definitive smell, color or other characteristics. He has smelled a citrus-like odor on a few occasions but not consistently. The wastewater plant crew has a sampler in place before the plant in hopes of catching some of the solution before it gets into the plant. However, the method has not “caught it” on the right day yet.

“It’s a mystery,” Klinghagen said about what the stuff might be.

He thinks whatever it is, it’s very acidic, and he suspects it goes in fairly concentrated because it’s harmful even after dilution in the system. Wastewater treatment plant crew and the Princeton Police have been working to track down the source of the harmful solution.

Klinghagen and Karnowski both acknowledged that the dumping could be intentional or inadvertent and being done at a residence or business. Klinghagen agrees with other wastewater experts who give the absolute guide to drains and toilets: Nothing should be going down there except water, human waste and biodegradable toilet paper.

The plant operator said some people don’t know that fat, oil and grease should not be allowed to flow down the drain, as well as the supposedly flushable bathroom wipes. Princeton is one of many cities involved in a class-action lawsuit against the wipe manufacturers. They may flush down the toilet fine, but they do not biodegrade within municipal systems as the makers claim.

Karnowski said somebody in the city probably knows something about the dumping, whether it’s intentional or not. Klinghagen said he’d be happy to work with residents or businesses and advise how they can property dispose of other materials they may be putting down the drain.

Both city employees suggested that anyone with information about the mystery chemical dumping or anyone who needs help with disposal of grease or other hazards to the water and wastewater system, should contact City Hall at 763-389-2040.

Mayor Paul Whitcomb said at the meeting, “Hopefully people will get the message, because it’s going to get expensive.”