Another strong week in local trap

After another great week, there are nine Wolves posting season averages in the top-10 of their conference. Meanwhile, two Tigers shot perfect rounds and Chase Haider finished as the top gun of the week.

Milaca’s Timothy Manthie leads Class 1A, Conference 8 with a 22.75 scoring average. Much his team is right behind him.

Wylie Snyder shot a team-best 47, last Monday, to move into second-place, downing an average of 22.63 targets per round of 25.

Brandon Paulson is third after a score of 44 actually dropped his average to 22.13. Cole Barsody Mason Strombeck, Travis Lubrant, Logan Steffenson, Austin Scherrer and Matt Hipsag all fall within one of Paulson, pacing a team that has clinched the conference with one week still to go.

“The kids are very happy with themselves and now that we’ve locked up the conference, it leads to a little competition within the team,” Milaca coach Dave Totzke said.

Princeton shooters, Peter Hanson Jr. and Randy Peterson, are also inside the top-10 in the state, each shooting perfect 25-point rounds, last Monday. They each shot 46’s overall and so did fellow top-10 percenter, Scott Furman. Chase Haider had the best score, notching two 24-point rounds to finish with a 48. That tied for the third-best score in the conference during week 4.

For the season, Hanson has the team’s best average, 22.75, ranking seventh in Class 6A Conference 2.

Sarah Hoobler is the top Tiger in the girls’ division, shooting an average of 20.5, good for fifth in the conference. Madison Borgman has shot just two less targets after downing 42 in her two rounds last week.