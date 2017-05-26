Legislature sends complete budget to Governor’s desk

On Friday morning, the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate concluded the special session, passing the final bills that comprise the 2018-2019 biennium budget. In all, the legislature passed seven bills during special session: Taxes, Transportation, State Government, Health and Human Services, K-12 Education, Bonding, and Labor Standards.

“This legislative session will go down as one of the most productive in recent memory. Working under divided government, we balanced our state budget and successfully passed key priorities including tax relief, road and bridge funding and health care reforms. The budget bills were agreed upon by the House, Senate and the governor’s office,” said Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. “I am particularly proud Republican majorities delivered the largest tax cut in nearly two decades and the largest investment in road and bridge infrastructure in state history without a tax increase.”

The Republican-led tax bill will mean more than $650 million in tax relief—the largest tax cut in nearly two decades—for Minnesota families in the 2018-2019 biennium and three-quarters of a billion dollars in tax relief in the 2020-2021 biennium. It includes relief for seniors on social security, college graduates with student loan debt, and property tax relief for farmers and Minnesota businesses. In addition, Republicans championed and the legislature approved the largest investment in road and bridge infrastructure in a state history without an increase in the gas tax or license tab fees.

“Minnesotans are the winners under the budget agreement reached by legislative leaders and the governor,” added House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers. “A major tax cut, new funding for roads and bridges, and increased funding for our schools are on the way, and we’re grateful for the bipartisan efforts that helped us complete our work and bring the 2017 session to a close.”

During regular session, the legislature passed budget bills for Public Safety, Higher Education, Jobs & Energy Affordability, Agriculture, and Environment and Natural Resources. Altogether, the legislature is sending ten budget bills, a bonding bill, and a labor standards bill to the governor’s desk for his signature.