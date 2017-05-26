Louis “Lou” LaMonte Hoffman

Long-time Princeton resident, Lou Hoffman, age 90, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2017 at the Princeton Elim Home.

Lou was born on January 16, 1927 in Litchfield, MN, the only child of Rudy and Eleanor (Anderson) Hoffman.

Lou is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean. He is also survived by his four sons: John (Brenda) of Stillwater, MN, Tom (Krista) of Buffalo, MN, Bill (Rebecca) of New Richmond, WI, and Jeff of Hackensack, MN. Lou was extremely proud that his legacy will live on through his nine grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.

Lou enlisted in the Navy in January, 1945. He was a proud World War II veteran. After his time in the Navy, Lou attended the University of Minnesota where he received a degree in Business. In 1953 he met and married Jean Carruth. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Soon after, Lou received a Law Degree from William Mitchell College of Law. Jean and Lou moved to Princeton in 1958 where he began practicing law. In addition to private practice, Lou served as City Attorney for many years. He retired from practicing law in 1991. Lou was active in many community affairs throughout his lifetime.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Amy.

A memorial service will be in Princeton at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 3rd at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. A light lunch will follow the service. The family extends its deep gratitude to the staff at the Princeton Elim Home and the University of Minnesota Medical Center. If desired, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Princeton Elim Home.