Milaca, Princeton honor their fallen veterans

The American Legion and VFW organizations in Milaca and Princeton provide plenty of opportunities for Americans to pay their respects to deceased veterans on Monday, May 29, Memorial Day.

In Milaca, the Siemers-Hakes VFW Post 10794 and the Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post 178 offer a schedule of ceremonies at local cemeteries:

• 8:05 a.m. St. Louis Cemetery, near School Street in Foreston.

• 8:40 a.m. Milo Township Cemetery, near 145th Avenue in Milo Township.

• 9:25 a.m. Pease Christian Reformed Cemetery, near First Street in Pease.

•10:10 a.m. Wendell Hill Cemetery, near County Road 1 in Bogus Brook Township.

•10:40 a.m. Borgholm Cemetery, near 80th Avenue in Borgholm Township.

•11:15 a.m. Forest Hill Cemetery, near Recreation Park in Milaca.

•11:25 a.m. St. Mary’s Cemetery, near Highway 23 in Milaca.

•11:55 a.m. Forest Hill Cemetery, near Recreation Park in Milaca.

The ceremonies will include a welcome, raising of the flag, distribution of poppy wreaths, singing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” a reading of the poem “In Flanders Field,” prayer and roll call of the dead. The Milaca High School band will play, and the organization members will drop a symbolic anchor and wreath in the Rum River. The ceremonies end with a benediction and rifle volley to salute the fallen. The two organizations also place flags on veterans’ graves at each of the area cemeteries before Memorial Day.

The Milaca Legion and VFW gather after the Memorial Day commemorations for a 12:30 p.m. potluck dinner at the Legion Hall, 160 Second St. SE.

Princeton reveres service sacrifices

The Princeton American Legion Woodcock-Herbst Post 216 and the Princeton VFW Post 806 plan similar activities in Princeton, starting at the Performing Arts Center at Princeton High School, 807 Eighth Ave. S.

Public ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. in the PAC, where a guest speaker will address the audience, and names of the veterans who have died since last year will be read. Auxiliary volunteers set a symbolic Missing Man table to honor those missing in action and who are or were prisoners of war.

Following the indoor commemoration and if weather permits, the crowd will adjourn to Oak Knoll Cemetery, 511 13th Ave., with bus transportation available from the PAC to the cemetery. Army veteran Dan Britt will deliver the keynote address and his son will read the “Gettysburg Address.”

A wreath will be presented to acknowledge veterans’ efforts in each of about 10 wars or conflicts, flags will be raised and the mournful taps will be played. Presenters will also fire a rifle volley salute to honor the fallen.

If the water level cooperates, the Princeton Legion and VFW end the day by laying a wreath in the Rum River from Riverside Park and firing another rifle volley salute. If the weather is bad, the cemetery activities will be done inside the PAC, and the laying of the wreath could be delayed or canceled.

Members from the Princeton groups also start the day early, just after sunrise, and visit about six area cemeteries to place flowers and flags on veterans’ graves plus fire a rifle volley salute at each location. The Princeton VFW and Legion end the Memorial Day ceremonies with a free lunch of brats, hot dogs and fixings at the Princeton VFW hall, 133 N. Rum River Drive.