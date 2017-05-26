News of the Region

Milaca man arrested after N.D. chase

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A 28-year-old Milaca, man remained in custody Tuesday in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Justin Hatten was arrested Saturday, May 20 after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle. North Dakota State Patrol attempted to pull Hatten over on a traffic violation but Hatten crossed a median on Interstate 94 near Jamestown in order to elude the trooper.

Hatten abandoned the vehicle in a ditch and took off on foot. Hatten was apprehended following a search about 1 1/2 hours later. He was charged in Stutsman County Court with fleeing law enforcement and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

– Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Wild West Days to rock Zimmerman

Wild West Days is ready to unfold for the 42nd year May 25-29 in Zimmerman.

This annual Memorial Day weekend event includes many forms of entertainment with something for all ages, including live music, softball and disc golf tournaments, carnival rides and games. The Wild West Days Parade, with more than 100 entries, will begin at noon on Saturday, May 27.

Fireworks will light up the sky above Lions Park at 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28. For more information, call 763-234-5414 or visit www.zimmermancivicclub.net.

– Elk River Star News

Sherburne seeks input on website

Sherburne County is looking at a redesign of its county website to better serve residents and customers. A survey has been created to gather feedback, and the results of this survey will be used to help develop online tools and resources.

The survey is available on the county’s website and can be found at http://bit.ly/2qpiX50.

For more information, call Sherburne County Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber at 763-765-3007 or email him at [email protected]

– Sherburne County

Zimmerman biker hit by debris, crashes

A 54-year-old Zimmerman man was injured when he was struck by a piece of debris and lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle in Elk River.

The State Patrol reported that Frank Ronning was southbound on Highway 169 north of County Road 33 about 9 a.m. May 5 when the incident occurred. He came to rest in the northbound side of the center median.

North Memorial Air Care landed and transported the man to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, according to the Elk River Police Department.

– Elk River Star News

‘Pounds’ of marijuana in Little Falls home

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted a search warrant in the city of Little Falls related to the sales of controlled substances. Investigators received information that marijuana sales were occurring out of the residence.

At the time the search warrant was executed, two people were inside the home. The homeowner was not home at the time. Cheyenne Jaye Marie Hart, 19, of Little Falls, was home with a male.

During the search, investigators allegedly located approximately two pounds of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Based on the locations of the alleged marijuana found, Hart was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail where she was booked and released on 5th degree possession of controlled substance charges. The male party home at the time was not charged with any crime.

– Morrison County Record