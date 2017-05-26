Students dedicate day to conservation

Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times Shelly Larson of Hayland Woods discusses native plants with students from Milaca Elementary School.

Lynn Gallice

Mille Lacs County Soil & Water Conservation District

milaca – On May 17, Conservation Awareness Day introduced 5th grade students (and a few 4th and 6th graders) to the idea that protection of natural resources is important to everyone in a community. Volunteers from different conservation agencies and groups demonstrate to students how community members are working to protect natural resources and show students how they can participate in conservation of our natural resources.

Over 250 students from Milaca Elementary (five classes in Blue Loop), Princeton Elementary (three classes in Red Loop), Nyquist Elementary in Isle (One class in Red Loop), and Nay-Ah-Shing schools in Onamia (one class in Red Loop)) participated in this year’s event. Students travelled around the park to stations staffed by 10 area conservation professionals who give 15 minute presentations on various conservation subjects.

FFA members from the Milaca chapter were on hand to help teachers, students and presenters move smoothly through the program. This program was hosted by the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District.

2017 Presenters were:

Trees – Ben Wolcyn – Wolcyn Nursery

Aquatic Invasive Species – Dillon Hayes – Mille Lacs County land Services

Birds – Kelly Applegate – Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Department of Natural Resources

Fish – Eric Altena – MN Department of Natural Resources

Watercraft Inspection – Jessamyn Foley – MN Department of Natural Resources

Recycling – Roxanne Gerads – Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal

Energy Bike – Cindy Rolain – East Central Energy

Wildlife – Robin DeLong – Sherburne Wildlife Refuge

Fish – Carl Klimah – Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Fisheries Biologist

Native Plants – Shelley Larson – Hayland Woods