Bring on the butterflies; multiple efforts aim to attract pollinators

File photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times Princeton agreed to using a site by its municpal liquor store for creation of a monarch butterfly waystation, which is one of many efforts underway to restore pollinator habitat worldwide.

Princeton – Princeton stepped up efforts to encourage the proliferation of monarch butterflies at a May 11 City Council meeting when it OK’d the creation of a butterfly garden between the back wall of the Princeton Wine and Spirits municipal liquor store, 1901 Fifth St., and the western edge of its property line.

The request came to the Princeton City Council from the Princeton Public Utilities, which is partnering with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency and a local company, Prairie Restorations.

The joint efforts produce monarch waystations, which serve to grow the plants upon which monarchs, as well as other pollinators, feed and lay their eggs.

The concept of monarch waystations was created and implemented by SMMPA; the Sand County Foundation, a Wisconsin-based agribusiness company; and Syngenta, a global agricultural business.

The overarching objective is to establish new monarch habitat, which experts says has been drastically in decline during recent years.

SMMPA is providing free seed packets to its member utilities that can be shared with utility customers and used to create the waystations. Prairie Restorations prepared the seed packets, and SMMPA has distributed them to 17 of its member utilities, including Princeton Public Utilities.

Customers of the utility can pick up the packets at the utility office on a first-come, first-served basis. Each packet covers 36 square feet.

Princeton Public Utilities participated in the program during 2016 as well, when it planted 200 square feet of milkweed and the flowering nectar plants preferred by pollinators at the Mark Park water tower site. Rotary International, , both the international leg and local chapters including Princeton, have also recently established a goal of helping create the waystations on a nationwide scale.

Experts at Sand County shared information last year that the monarch’s migration corridor runs from Mexico to Canada. There is a sense of urgency to aid their travel since it’s estimated they pollinate approximately 40 percent of the food supply and their loss of habitat moves them toward placement onto the endangered species list.