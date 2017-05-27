Campus notes: Issue of May 25

• Katrina Schmit, a 2003 graduate of Princeton High School, will graduate Friday, May 12 with a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

• Adam Sumser, a 2006 graduate of Princeton High School, will graduate Friday, May 12 with a Master of Science degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

• Carly Sturlaugson of Zimmerman will graduate Friday, May 12 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

• Noah Stewart of Princeton was named to the Spring 2017 Dean’s List at Berry College. Berry College is located in Rome, Georgia.

• Rachel M. Airhart of Foreston, who is studying Civil Engineering, was named to the Spring 2017 Deans list at North Dakota State University.

• Cole A. Patten of Milaca, who is studying Mechanical Engineering, was named to the Spring 2017 Deans list at North Dakota State University.

• Jacob M. Riebel of Milaca, who is studying Industrial Engineering and Management, was named to the Spring 2017 Deans list at North Dakota State University.

• Margaret P. Russell of Princeton, who is studying psychology, was named to the Spring 2017 Deans list at North Dakota State University.

• Blake Struthers of Princeton, who is studying Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, was named to the Spring 2017 Deans list at North Dakota State University.

• Alexander Heck of Princeton graduated with a degree in Music-Instrumental from Concordia College in Moorhead.