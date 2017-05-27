Milaca Police Report: Through May 18

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through May 18, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, May 12

2:23 a.m. A disturbance was reported on First Street E.

Saturday, May 13

2:36 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second Street at Fourth Ave. NW.

Sunday, May 14

12:02 a.m. A disturbance was reported on Ninth Street NW.

12:42 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second Ave. SW.

Monday, May 15

9:51 a.m. A threats complaint was made on Second Avenue SW.

Tuesday, May 16

7:38 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Ninth St. NW.

Wednesday, May 17

6:22 p.m. An assault was reported on Fifth Ave. SE.

Thursday, May 18

12:41 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Central Ave.

4:04 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 10th Ave. SE