Milaca Police Report: Through May 18

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through May 18, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, May 12
2:23 a.m. A disturbance was reported on First Street E.
Saturday, May 13
2:36 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second Street at Fourth Ave. NW.
Sunday, May 14
12:02 a.m. A disturbance was reported on Ninth Street NW.
12:42 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second Ave. SW.
Monday, May 15
9:51 a.m. A threats complaint was made on Second Avenue SW.
Tuesday, May 16
7:38 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Ninth St. NW.
Wednesday, May 17
6:22 p.m. An assault was reported on Fifth Ave. SE.
Thursday, May 18
12:41 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Central Ave.
4:04 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 10th Ave. SE