Milaca seniors awarded $269,000 in scholarships

Milaca – “Pretty impressive.”

That’s how Milaca school guidance counselor Trina Olson described the Class of 2017 and the number of scholarships graduating seniors have earned as they head off to college next year.

Milaca High School hosted the 2017 senior awards banquet where students were honored with awards and scholarships for their academic achievements.

Milaca students earned $198,000 in scholarships from the colleges and universities they will be attending in the fall, Olson said. The Milaca Scholarship Foundation awarded another $70,825 to 56 graduating seniors, said Megan Vetter, a Milaca High School teacher and member of the scholarship foundation.

Students earned thousands of dollars more in awards from local businesses and service organizations, such as East Central Energy, the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge, National FFA, Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation, Town & Country Finance and Zion Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, The American Red Cross, Benton Communications, Federated Co-ops, Mille Lacs County 4-H, and various branches of the Armed Forces, to name a few.

The ceremony began with an introduction of the class officers, followed by the student council members. The student government leaders became regular visitors to the podium when awards and scholarships were later announced.

Department awards followed; teachers in agriculture education, applied technology, business education, English, mathematics, family and consumer sciences, science, and social studies were honored.

Superintendent Tim Truebenbach, Assistant Principal Joel Foss and High School Principal Damian Patnode honored students graduating summa cum laude (3.9-4.0 GPA), magna cum laude (3.7-3.899 GPA) and cum laude (3.5-3.699 GPA).

Students who are serving their country in the armed forces were recognized: Collin Veurink, Army; Jonathan Wilcox, Navy; Brett Husman, Minnesota Army National Guard; and Zach Korvela, Gabe Petty and Reece Sandberg, U.S. Marine Corp. The crowd in attendance for the awards ceremony gave rousing standing ovations to those planning a future in the armed forces.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Milaca Scholarship Foundation’s presentation of the first Milaca Scholarship Foundation Legacy Scholarship. The award, presented to Andrew Worth, is a scholarship funded through a generous anonymous donation from an estate that the foundation will be working to match through fundraising efforts the next five years.

Milaca Scholarship Foundation officials noted that the foundation, formed in 1987, has now awarded $1.3 million to 1,600 students.