Princeton FFA earns 2nd place at State conference

Photo: Princeton FFA

The Princeton chapter of the FFA had a great year at the FFA state conference.

PRINCETON – Princeton’s FFA students followed up an impressive showing at the Region 4 meet with an equally impressive trip to the FFA state conference.

Katie Moller was crowned the State champion in beef production proficiency, and second in diversified livestock. Of note is the fact that Moller had to decline a first-place honor in the diversified livestock competition because a competitor can earn a first place honor in only one area of proficiency.

Moller was also selected to perform in the FFA State Band.

The Princeton FFA chapter received second place in Agriculture Literacy, an area aimed at developing communication, critical thinking, civic comprehension, and holistic understanding skills. The award is on the amount of hours the FFA members spend teaching others about agriculture.

Princeton brought home two third-place honors and a fourth place showing at the State FFA contest.

The livestock judging team of Wyatt Lawrence, Katie Moller, Leah Heffley, Melody Wesloh placed third in the State, with only four points seperating the top four slots, said Princeton High School teacher Jessica Lupkes. Lupkes and Kristin Duden are Princeton High School’s FFA advisors. Princeton also had two finish in the top four individually: Moller finished third and Lawrence fourth.

In addition, Moller won two proficiency awards. Lexi Voight and Maddy Anderson received gold in the floriculture contest. The team placed in the top 20.

The Princeton FFA chapter is ranked 17th in the state based on member development, community service, and education agricultural education to others, Lupkes said.

The State ranking is high enough that Princeton qualified for Nationals, Lupkes said.

Additional accolades from the State Conference include Princeton FFA receiving a certificate for collecting $1,200 for Camp Courage and the chapter being recognized for the amount of community service performed by the chapter members, Lupkes said.

Princeton also had chapter members serving as delegates at the conference. Serving as FFA conference delegates were Katy Hess, Ben Noard and Brayden Cordes.