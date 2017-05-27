Results from the track: May 26

IMCA Modified top-5
1.Billy Kendall III; 2. Toby Patchen; 3. Larry Zeller; 4. Clint Hattlestad; 5. Josh Anderson
Standings:
- Shawn Fletcher, 182; T2. Josh Anderson and Larry Zeller, 179; 4. Clint Hattlestad, 169; 5. Bud Martini 103, 167;
Princeton Supers
- Eric Martini; 2. Mike Loomis; 3. Chris Wark; 4. Josh Anderson; 5. Dustin Nelson
Standings
T1. Josh Anderson and Dustin Nelson 193 3. Chris Wark, 184; 4. Seth Kramer, 171; 5. Denny Schouveller 162;
IMCA Stock Cars
- Dan Mackenthun; 2. Matt Schauer 3. Brad Lange; 4. Dave Moriarty; 5. Taylor Willms
Standings
- Matt Schauer 184; 2. Dan Mackenthun, 179; T3. Amanda Carroll and Kris Peterson, 163; 5. Matt Speckman, 147;
IMCA Sport Mods
- Jason Vejtruba; 2. David Sierks; 3. Erik Gruhlke; 4. Adam Bohlman; 5. Brent Thompson;
Standings
- Jason Vejtruba, 187; 2. David Siercks, 186; 3. Jake Hagemann, 183; 4. Erik Gruhlke, 182; 5. Adam Bohlman, 180;
Mod 4s
- Dean Blanchard Jr.; 2. Gerry Nohner; 3. Dean Shaver; 4. Jerry Esler
Standings
- Jerry Esler, 180; 2. Gerry Nohner, 174; 3. Dean Shaver 162; 4. Jess Geesey 103; 5. Travis Roush 102;
IMCA Sport Compacts
- Brendon Yamry; 2. Curt Derichs; 3. Tim Thoennes 4. Bill Feyereisen; 5. Bob Carlson
Standings
- Curt Derichs, 193; T2. Alex Dostal and Alexis Kastner 170; 4. Bob Carlson, 169 5. Alexander Stang, 160;
IMCA Hobby Stocks
- Brian Loscheider; 2. Matt Olson; 3. Rod Manthey; 4. Joe Gonska; 5. Tim Gonska;