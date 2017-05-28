Beyond the Bookends: Summer reading program is in full swing at Milaca Library

Ahh, it’s June. Summer officially begins on June 21, and that means three months of sunshine, warm weather, swimming, fishing, camping and enjoying the great outdoors. The month of June also gives us a chance to celebrate the fathers in our lives, as well as our new high school and college graduates. I hope you enjoy all of your plans and expeditions this month. We also hope to see all of you here at the Milaca Library, of course, because our Summer Reading Program is in full swing, so stop in and say hello.

New Titles to Check Out this Month:

Easy Books (also known as Picture Books):

1) “Curious George and the Sleepover” by Monica Perez

2) “Beauty and the Beast” by Cynthia Rylant

3) “North, South, East, West” by Margaret Wise Brown

4) “Thomas and the Buzzy Bees” based on The Railway Series by Reverend W. Awdry

5) “This & That” by Mem Fox

6) “Rappy Goes to the Supermarket” by Dan Gutman

7) “Egg” by Kevin Henkes

8) “We Love Baseball!” by Mike Berenstain

9) “My Trip to the Science Museum” by Mercer Mayer

10) “How do Dinosaurs choose their Pets?” by Jane Yolen

11) “There was an Old Woman who Swallowed a Fly” by Steven Kellogg

12) “Strega Nona and the Twins” by Tomie dePaola.

Library Events this Month:

June 7, 1 p.m. – Children’s Musician Duke Otherwise will visit the Milaca Community Library to kick off the Summer Reading Program. Everyone is welcome to join this fun, family-friendly program.

June 20, 11a.m. – The Science Museum of Minnesota will be presenting “Engineering!” During this interactive program, the presenters will explore what engineers do, what inspires them, and why it is important. The program is geared toward students in grades 3-5, but everyone is welcome to join the fun.

June 29, 10:30 a.m. – We will have a special story time visitor at the Milaca Community Library. Colleen Barksdale will be joining us to read her book, “The Little Woods Runner.” Story time is geared toward pre-school children, but everyone is welcome to listen in and visit with Colleen.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Join us for Preschool Storytime here at the Milaca Community Library.

Each week during the Summer Reading Program, different activities will be available for kids to participate in.

Frequently Asked Question(s):

I got a message that my library card is going to expire. What does that mean?

I’m glad you asked. Every two years, we update your patron account. This means we verify your mailing address, telephone number, and email address if you have one set up with us.

When you get a message that your card is due to expire, it just means we need to update your account information. You can update your information two ways: 1) You can stop by the library and come to the desk. 2) You can call the library and update your information over the phone.

That’s all there is to it. If need be, when we update your account, we can also reset your account password, edit your home library (the library you use most often) or change the library where you pick up your holds.

Please note: You do not need to get a new library card when we update your account. The physical library card is yours forever, as long as it’s in one piece and we can scan the barcode. When you get a message that your card is going to expire, hold onto your library card. It does not need to be thrown away or otherwise discarded.

Do you have a question about the library? Contact us by phone at 320-983-3677 or by e-mail at [email protected] !