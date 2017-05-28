Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Report: Through May 21

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department in the Princeton and Milaca areas through May 21, 2017. . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, May 15

12:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on 230th Street, Milaca.

2:35 a.m. Investigated a report of suspicious noises on DeCamp Street in Foreston.

7:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on 186th St., Milaca.

8:35 a.m. Responded to a report of a violation of an order for protection on 10th Street, Princeton.

9:51 a.m. A threat complaint was made on Second Ave. SW, Milaca.

3:16 p.m. Responded to a harassment complaint on 22nd Street, Princeton, where harassing phone calls were allegedly being received.

3:52 p.m. Responded to 15th Ave., Princeton on a report of a firearms discharge.

5:49 p.m. Children were reported to be wandering around a house on Main Ave., Foreston.

6:15 p.m. Threatening text messages were reported to have been received on Docken Dr., Milaca.

9:23 p,.m. A noise complaint was made on Alpha Road, Princeton.

10:22 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in a storage unit on First Street, Foreston.

Tuesday, May 16

10:22 a.m. Received a report that a turkey fell off a semi-trailer on Highway 95, Princeton.

2:21 p.m. Investigated a drug complaint on Third St. E, Milaca.

3:03 p.m. A car hit a tree in Milaca.

3:51 p.m. A theft was reported on 165th St., Milaca.

8:03 p.m. Responded to 100th Ave., Princeton, where a female was reported to be yelling and causing a scene.

8:28 p.m. A wild turkey was hit and run over by car on 105th Ave., Milaca. Turkey was left in ditch still alive. Turkey was put down.

Wednesday, May 17

4:13 a.m. Deputy observed a motorcycle on the side of the road with a cover on it in Princeton.

10:24 a.m. The Mille Lacs County K-9 unit went to St. Cloud to assist on a case.

1:58 p.m. The theft of a dog was reported on 140th St., Foreston.

3:37 p.m. Removed an individual from a location on Spruce St., Princeton.

10:16 p.m. Assisted Princeton Police with a report of power lines down and sparking on West Branch Street.

11:09 p.m. Property damage was reported on Central Ave., Milaca.

Thursday, May 18

1:29 a.m. A vehicle was broken into on Central Ave., Milaca.

4 p.m. A theft of a tow truck was reported on 105th Ave., Milaca.

5:52 p.m. Responded to an accident in Milaca.

Friday, May 19

12:02 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch along Brickton Road, Princeton.

3:28 p.m. The theft of tools was reported on 145th St. Foreston.

3:40 p.m. A burglary was reported on 160th , Milaca.

7:35 p.m. A motorcycle left on the side of the road on 140th St. in Milaca for three days was now being reported as stolen.

Saturday, May 20

11:21 a.m. Received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Milaca.

12:44 a.m. Assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an accident in Pease.

10:32 p.m. Received a report of terroristic threats on 22st., Princeton.

Sunday, May 21

1:36 p.m. ATV complaints were made on 130th and 140th avenues, Milaca.

6:14 p.m. The K-9 unit performed a drug sniff on Third Street, Milaca.