Musician Duke Otherwise kicks off summer reading at the library

Readers of all ages are encouraged help build a better world by reading this summer as part of the Milaca Community Library’s and Princeton Area Library’s summer reading program – Reading by Design! Ages preschool through teen are welcome to participate in programs, contests, and other activities throughout the summer. All are free and open to the public. Stop by the library and pick up a children’s or teen flyer that lists all the activities, incentives, program guidelines and more!

Families and children of all ages are invited to join us when children’s musician Duke Otherwise stops by the Milaca Community Library on Wednesday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. He will be in Princeton at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10.

With his guitar, tap shoes and distinct baritone, Duke sings hilarious and imaginative songs that all ages will delight in together. Each performance is filled with audience participation and outrageous fun! The event is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.