Sherburne County Sheriff’s Report: Through May 15

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through May 15, 2017. Report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:

Taylor Marie Klersy, 22 of Zimmerman for aid offender to avoid arrest.

Robert Murray Loretto, 27 of Zimmerman for DWI.

Christopher Lee Schimmelman, 20 of Zimmerman for an Apprehension and Detention Order.

Joseph Allen Wolney, 29 of Zimmerman for an Apprehension and Detention Order.

Paul Michael Adams, 35 of Milaca for Sherburne County warrants.

Matthew Steven Anderson, 27 of Zimmerman for Sherburne and Dakota County warrants.

Elijah Colt Basham, 30 of Zimmerman for a Hennepin County warrant.

Keith Alan Benjamin, 27 of Onamia for a warrant out of the State of Wisconsin.

Michael Robert Burlingame Jr., 32 of Zimmerman for Sherburne and Anoka County warrants.

Aaron Michael Demarco, 21 of Princeton for a Sherburne County warrant.

Dyllan Eric Hunter Wilhite, 19 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Incidents:

April 14- Maria Solberg of 282nd Ave NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of a license plate from her vehicle.

April 24- , Mary Murphy of 3rd Ave N in Zimmerman reported the theft of a black plastic tub containing potted plants

May 4- An employee of Livonia Township called to report a theft of a trail camera and SD card