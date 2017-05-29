Dorr: Memorial Day – a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

I’ve fielded the question a few times, usually around Memorial Day or Veterans Day, about what the difference is between the two days.

The technical answer is that Memorial Day is more to remember those who gave their lives while serving in the United States military, while Veterans Day (formerly called Armistice Day in recognition of the end of World War I) is a time to remember all who have served.

But I think Memorial Day has become a time for many to remember those who served, not just to remember those who perished.

Whatever it is for you, another Memorial Day has come and gone on this Monday evening and, while some don’t acknowledge the day at all and others look at it as merely another three-day weekend, it is a time to reflect on those who have gone before us.

I stayed up to 1:30 a.m. last night watching the National Memorial Day observance from Washington, D.C. It was as moving as anything can be on this day. But I know it’s not for everyone. We all have different ways of remembering.

There are many meaningful quotes that make us think about what this day means. Here are a few.

Gen. George Patton: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God such men lived.”

George H. W. Bush: “We must tell their stories so that our children and grandchildren will understand what our lives might have been like had it not been for their sacrifice.”

Barack Obama: “While the nature of war has changed over that time, values that drive our brave men and women in uniform remain constant: Honor, courage, selflessness.”

Ronald Reagan on Memorial Day 1982: “I have no illusions about what little I can add now to the silent testimony of those who gave their lives willingly for their country. Yet, we must try to honor them – not for their sakes alone, but for our own. And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”

There are many other Memorial Day quotes, one coming from Benjamin Harrison on Decoration Day (now Memorial Day) in 1891. He said the day hasn’t been one of mourning for him.”I have never quite been able to feel that half-masted flags were appropriate on Decoration Day,” he said. “I have rather felt that the flag should be at the peak, because those whose dying we commemorate rejoiced in seeing it where their valor placed it.”

Harrison was speaking about Civil War veterans, of course, but there have been many wars and many sacrifices since. And I hope you found time today to remember those sacrifices, or that you take a minute or two to ponder in the days ahead what our military men and women have done for more than 200 years now.

We’d be a much different country without them.

News events from in and around Princeton in 1982

Note: This is a series, one year each week, of news events from the Princeton area, beginning in 1968 and running through March of 2018, covering the 50 years of writing locally by your writer.

The temperature was -33 in Princeton on Jan. 17 during one of the coldest, wettest months ever here. There were four other days when the low was at least -30. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 18 the low was never above -6. There were 26 days in January when the low for the day was below zero.

Odegard Motors, long a Ford dealership ini Princeton, was in the process of switching to General Motors. But at the time in February 1982 the dealership was offering both Ford and GM products.

The Princeton School Board decided to cut $377,000 from its budget. Recommended cuts included a decrease in the teaching staff.

An ongoing debate about parking in the downtown area continued as a downtown block was being demolished to make way for a shopping mall. Work began on demolishing another block in June.

Hobert Drug, operated since 1945 by Bob Hobert Sr. and then by son Robert Hobert Jr. for 20 years, was sold to Dennis Frank of Cambridge.

In March the school board trimmed its budget by $388,000 and laid off 20 employees.

The PHS choir made its initial trip to New York City, getting a standing ovation from parishioners at storied St. Patrick’s Cathedral during Lent.

The school board made a one-time transfer of $158,000 from the capital expenditure fund to the general fund and restored 5.5 teaching positions that had been designated to be cut.

Princeton teachers Chuck Davis (Minnesota Senate) and Jerry Peterson (Minnesota House) got DFL nominations in District 18. Bob Bunger, a PHS grad, got the I-R endorsement in the same district for the House.

Incumbents Jean Hoffman and Ruby Rogde were re-elected to the school board.

Mayor Richard Anderson led the way as the City Council passed a motion not to let a Union-Eagle reporter take a photograph of Casey Ramirez as he appeared before the council to discuss a report byWCCO-TV’s I-team about Ramirez.

The were 190 in the PHS graduating class.

The Princeton Marching Tigers were scheduled to perform at the national convention of the American Legion in Chicago. There had been speculation earlier in the year about cutting the position of marching band director Ron Moulton but it didn’t happen. In September the band placed first in competition at the state fair after placing third the year before.

The two downtown malls – Riverside Plaza and George Mall – were nearing completion. Some local merchants were in favor of the malls, some weren’t.

Waldo Larson replaced Ray Peterson, who retired, as superintendent of Princeton schools. As school began there was a decrease in enrollment of about 30 students to 2,705. Most of the decrease was attributed to the opening of a parochial school, Princeton Academy of Christian Education.

After much discussion the tax levy for the city of Princeton was increased 17.5 percent.

Chuck Davis was elected a state senator and Jerry Peterson was elected a state representative, both of them Princeton teachers. Al Wilhelm, former county sheriff,was elected mayor over City Council members Jeff Kleinbaum and Faith Zwemke, both of whom remained on the council. Casey Ramirez conducted a last-minue campaign but finished well behind in the voting. Elected as new council members were Steve VanHooser and Jim Kiloran.

The City Council was studying offers for the building that housed its on-sale and off-sale liquor store. Later in December the council changed its mind about selling the store (Neighbors is located there today) and then building an off-sale store near the Highway 169 bypass.

The Princeton Youth Hockey Association’s new arena was booked for 216 hours in its first month of operation.

A franchise was awarded for cable television in a territory in east central Minnesota that included Princeton.

SPORTS MEMORIES

June 6, 1957 – The town baseball team, attempting to get organized,had exhibition games scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Staples and Foley.

June 7, 1962 – About 900 people attended as 27 cars signed in at Princeton Speedway. Donnie Nelson of Princeton, in No. 99, won a Class B heat race.

June 9, 1967 – Art Skarohlid struck out 12 in an 8-4 town team win over Palmer. Bill Bahlman had three hits for Princeton.

June 14, 1972 – The town team beat Monticello 10-7 as winning pitcher Ron Deglmann homered. He got relief hielp from Denny Minks . . . All-conference PHS baseball players were Rick Bergeron, Mike Grow, Dan Kne and Willie Walsh.

June 10, 1982 – The town team lost 12-11 to Cambridge as Les Nelson, Doug Patnode and John Gloege each had two hits . . . Tom Trunk pitched the Legion team to a 3-2 win over Elk River as Brian Peterson drove in two runs.

June 11, 1987 – Sophomore Judy Bornholdt (99-87) placed 14th in the state Class AA golf tournament . . . Some Princeton players, without a local town team for a year, were playing with St. Francis. Les Nelson struck out 14 in pitching a 5-hit win and drove in 3 runs after driving in 7 the game before. Brian Dorr had 7 consecutive hits and was hitting .559 with 5 homers and 5 doubles in only 34 at-bats.

June 11, 1982 – Mark Freitag won the state Class AA long jump with a distance of 22′ 9 1/2″. He also competed in three other events . . . Alison Ringaman tied for 38th in the state Class AA golf tournament . . . All-conference in baseball were Mark Anderson, Rob Hoehn and Jamie Cox . . . PHS lost 4-0 to Richfield in the state softball tournament.

June 12, 1997 – The two teams scored 61 runs as the Legion baseball team lost a doubleheader to Edina, 12-8 and 23-18. Kirk Henchen and Jesse Zimmer homered . . . The Princeton Panthers won four games in five days with Mickey Branchaud, Rod Gohman, Simon Thielen and Jason Miller getting the wins.

June 6, 2002 – Jon Clemons finished second in the high jump at the section meet to earn a trip to the state track meet . . . Eighth-gradeer Tessa Gronli broke the school record in the 400-meter run at the section meet . . . The Princeton Panthers beat Forest Lake 7-0 behind pitcher Jason Miller and then beat Nowthen 12-3 as Tony Stay drove in 4 runs and had 4 hits, and Brian Dorr drove in 4 runs, 3 on a homer.

June 7, 2007 – Sophomore Katie Loberg qualified for the state track meet in the long jump and high jump . . . Veteran coach Doug Patnode retired. He was head football coach for many years and also coached with wrestling, track and baseball teams. Patnode, a Milaca grad, first came to Princeton in 1973.

June 7, 2012 – Caitlin Reeves placed second in the 800-meter run at the section track meet in Princeton to advance to state. Her time was 2:22.85 . . . Isaiah Mayerchak finished second in section singles and advanced to state tennis for the second time . . . The Princeton Panthers beat Quamba 13-2 as Josh Vickers got the win and Ryan Carling and Jesse Zimmer each drove in 4 runs.

June 7, 2016 – Making all-conference at the Mississipi 8 track meet ini Cambridge were Taylor Laabs as she placed second in the long jump and set a school record, Larkin Walter (second in the 100 hurdles), Lexi Dusher and Kassie Bastian . . . The PHS baseball team (4-9 in the M8, 7-13 overall) got the No. 3 seed for the section tournament.