Princeton Library: Lots to check out for spring, summer

Summer vacation is just around the corner. Although school happenings may soon be winding down, the Princeton Area Library has some great activities planned for kids during the school break. Take a look at what’s happening in June.

Families and children of all ages are welcome to join us 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 12 when children’s musician Duke Otherwise stops by the library Community Room. With his guitar, his tap shoes and his distinctive baritone voice, Duke performs hilarious and imaginative songs sure to entertain the crowd. Free tickets may be picked up at the Princeton Library before the program, beginning Tuesday, May 30. Space is limited. Everyone attending must have a ticket.

Kids ages 3 to 11 will be able to unleash their creativity on Craft Wednesdays 1-2:30 p.m. June 14 through July 26, except for July 5. Each week attendees will find a craft table set up with a different fun project to try. .

The Lego Club meets 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 20 and 27. Kids ages 6 to 11 are invited to come and create something special to be displayed at the library for one week. Please do not bring your own Legos; the library will provide them.

Marshmallow Engineering happens 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29. In this STEM program (science, technology, tngineering, math) kids ages 7 to 11 will use nothing but toothpicks, marshmallows and imagination to build innovative structures.

For adults, the Friends of the Princeton Library meets 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1 in the Community Room. Anyone interested in learning what the Friends group, which supports the library, is all about is welcome to join us.

Afternoon Delight Book Club meets 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8. We’ll be discussing the mystery novel “The Cutting Season” by Attica Locke. New members are always welcome.

“Confronting Minnesota’s Past,” a presentation by Minnesota author Colin Mustful, takes place 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The author will discuss the history of the Dakota Indians in Minnesota, the Dakota War, his four books and his unique writing style. No registration is required, and the session targets adults.

The Friends of the Princeton Library would like to express an enthusiastic “Thank You!” to all who attended and shopped at the Spring Used Book Sale in April. Proceeds from the book sales are used to help fund activities that support our Princeton branch. We appreciate your generosity.

For more information on any of these events, call 763-389-3753 and ask for the Princeton branch. Please remember, the library is closed on Memorial Day, May 29. Have a safe holiday.