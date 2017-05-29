Princeton Police Report: Through May 21

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department May 15-21. The report was compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Monday, May 15

4:11 a.m. Welfare check in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue N.

8:07 p.m. Suspicious activity, a stolen vehicle, in the 200 block of Fourth Street Circle.

9:28 p.m. Unauthorized credit card transactions in the 200 block of 14th Avenue N.

11:59 a.m. Someone yelling and throwing things in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue S.

Tuesday, May 16

10:36 a.m. Trespass complaint in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue S.

12:28 p.m. Disturbance complaint in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue S.

6:08 p.m. Theft complaint in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue N, items taken from a work van.

6:37 p.m. Dog bite complaint in the area of Third Street S. and Seventh Avenue.

10:39 p.m. Community contact at 14th Avenue and 12th Street S, where a person was sitting in a vehicle in the road trying to get better cell phone reception. Wednesday, May 17

1:37 p.m. Suspicious activity in the 1400 block of First Street, where a person threw eggs at a house but missed.

9:07 a.m. Stray, orange, female kitten found in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue N.

3:37 p.m. Harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Fourth Street N.

3:51 p.m. Stray, black, female kitten found in the 900 block of Third Street N.

4:12 p.m. Suspicious activity in the 500 block of 13th Avenue N, a person walking through the cemetery.

Thursday, 18

7:31 a.m. Theft complaint in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue N, which was a repossession.

12:59 p.m. Fraud-forgery-scam complaint in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue.

1 p.m. Juvenile complaint along Seventh Avenue N, uncontrolled behavior.

1:26 p.m. Found property in the 200 block of Fourth Street Circle (dog park area), a black portfolio.

1:30 p.m. Juvenile complaint in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, inappropriate writing.

2:20 p.m. Juvenile complaint in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, aggressive behavior.

4:56 p.m. Theft of headphones in the 700 block of Northland Boulevard.

5:43 p.m. Harassment-via-social-media complaint in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

8:15 p.m. Remove unwanted person in the 400 block of Rum River Drive S, but person was gone when officer arrived.

9:48 p.m. Harassment complaint in the 700 block of Northland Boulevard.

11:16 p.m. Remove unwanted person in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue S.

Friday, 19

12:05 a.m. Remove unwanted person the 800 block of Fifth Avenue N resulting in two arrests for drug possession and outstanding warrants.

1:11 p.m. Two-vehicle collision at a turn along 300 block of 21st Avenue north with minor damage.

5:21 p.m. Property exchange in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

11:41 p.m. Suspicious activity in the 800 block of Eighth Avenue S, parked vehicles.

11:49 p.m. Suspicious activity at First Street and Sixth Avenue, where a car was empty but running and the owner was advised.

Saturday, 20

12:21 p.m. Assault complaint resulting in arrest in the 600 block of Rum River Drive N.

6:14 p.m. Juvenile complaint on Oak Circle, someone out of control who calmed down.

7:08 p.m. Found property in the 900 block of Rum River Drive S.

8:01 p.m. Two-vehicle collision in the 1300 block of Third St. S, where a reckless driver hit a parked truck and fled the scene.

11:06 p.m. Barking dog complain in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue S, with a warning issued.

Sunday, 21

1:30 a.m. Suspicious activity in the 500 block of 13th Avenue N, where a vehicle was in the cemetery and people were placing items on a friend’s grave.

2:46 p.m. Theft complaint in the 1400 block of 12th Street N, where tools were taken from a vehicle.

5:23 p.m. Harassment complaint, possible restraining order violation, in the 300 block of 21st Avenue N.