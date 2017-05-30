ATVs ride free for a weekend

Anyone with an all-terrain vehicle registered in Minnesota for private or agricultural use can ride the state’s public ATV trails free the weekend of June 2-4, as opposed to paying the $54 fee for three years of trail-riding privileges. The no-registration weekend includes the Spider Lake trails, where a non-resident pass usually costs $21 per year.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Mary Straka, off-highway vehicle program consultant. “There are a large number of privately registered ATVs across the state, and we encourage them to explore the public trails for free June 2-4.”

The state includes several great places to start exploring ATV trails, according to Straka: The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area is a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert with 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities. The recreation area will have special programs, rides and displays June 4.

The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities. The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in Foot Hills State Forest features curves around lakes and ponds, a variety of hills and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest. The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties enables riders to use the Soo Line Trail to connect to more communities and trail loops.

The DNR advises riders to keep safety in mind when out on the trail, such as safety training required for ATV riders born after 1987. Riders under 18 must wear a DOT-certified helmet. Kids ages 16 and under must fit the ATV they are operating and be able to properly reach and control the handlebars and reach the foot pegs while sitting upright on the ATV. Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, youth ATV Safety training and other OHV information can be found online on the DNR’s OHV page.