Brenda Kay Patten

Brenda Kay (Gustafson) Patten, age 75, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, Minnesota.

Brenda was born on March 19, 1942 in Princeton, Minnesota, the daughter of Oscar and Hazel (Oliver) Gustafson. She graduated from Princeton High School and also obtained a typesetter certification. She was united in marriage to Dean Patten on September 8, 1962 at the Methodist Church in Princeton. Brenda was a life long member of the Methodist Church, where she devoted much of her time and talents. Throughout her life, Brenda has worked at Weisbrod’s bakery, Honeywell, the Methodist church, and assisted with the volunteer fire department. Camping was a passion of hers which helped to inspire the dream of the Patten RV business. Faith, family, and humor were the building blocks to her life. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, and was an adventurer. She lived every day of her life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband Dean; children, Denise (Dale) Melbie, Thomas (Stacy) Patten, David (Kimberly) Patten and Michael (Julie) Patten; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sara) Clemons, Jason (Natasha) Clemons and Marshall Melbie, Tyler (Christina) Patten, Cole, Zachary and Stephanie Patten, Deven, Abigail, and Emma Patten and Joseph, Anne and Susan Patten; great-grandchildren, Lily and Max Clemons and Violet and Azalea Patten along with another on the way; siblings, Richard (Clarice) Gustafson, Rodger (Bonnie) Gustafson, Kenneth (Pat) Gustafson, Judith (William) Bode and Catherine (Allan) Tou; sisters-in-law, Debra (Scott) Gray, Marilyn Patten and Judy Patten; lifelong cherished friend, Kathie Heath; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Beth Ann Patten; son-in-law Randall Clemons; sister-in-law Bonita (Anthony) Gunnink; brothers-in-law Douglas “Buddy” Patten and Gerald Patten.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Freshwater’s United Methodist Church in Princeton. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church Interment will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.