Harry H. Peetz

Harry Peetz, of Princeton, age 90, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the Princeton Elim Home.

Harry Harold Peetz was born on March 1, 1927, the son of Carl and Alma (Warmboldt) Peetz in Greenbush Township. Harry was a lifelong resident of Princeton and worked as a farmer for over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. Harry was united in marriage to Helene (Fradette) at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in 1953. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, the Legion and VFW. Harry served on the Mille Lacs County Fair Board for 29 years and the Greenbush Township Board for 25 years.

Harry is survived by his wife, Helene; son, Patrick (Cindy) Peetz; and daughter, Brenda (Matt) Gates; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Steven Peetz and Harold “Pete” Peetz; siblings, Carl Jr. and Myrtle and half-siblings, Fred and Hilda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish–North Campus, Princeton, MN at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

