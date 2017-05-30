Rosa Mae Severson

Rosa Mae (Renback) Severson, age 92, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Sterling Pointe, Princeton, Minnesota.

Rosa Mae was born on September 1, 1924 in Princeton, Minnesota to Andrew and Annie (Johanson) Renback. She was baptized on September 21, 1924 and confirmed on June 4, 1939 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Princeton, Minnesota. Rose attended the Christian Day School for grade school. She graduated from Princeton High School on June 4, 1943. In August of 1943 Rose went with her brother, Palmer, to Portland, Oregon to work in the shipyards. She went to school to be a welder and got her welder’s certification. She worked in the Albina Shipyard. After the war, Rose moved back to Princeton and worked at the Santiago General Store. Rose was united in marriage on February 19, 1946 to Lloyd Severson at the First Lutheran parsonage, Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Rose was a life long member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Princeton, Minnesota where she donated her time and talents. Faith and family were most important to her. She was a wonderful cook and made the best lefse. Rose also loved to quilt, work on genealogy, watch the Minnesota Twins and play cards.

She is survived by her son Louis (Gwen) Severson and daughter Cindy (Brian) Hoffies both of Princeton; grandchildren, Scott (Tracy) Severson of Woodland, MN, Lisa (Roy) Kollar of Becker, MN, Shannon (Nate) Peterson of Princeton, MN and Shawn Wellman of Zimmerman, MN; great-grandchildren, Finn Severson, Corbin, Austin and Katelyn Kollar, Brody and Lauren Peterson; and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Annie Renback; her husband Lloyd Severson; her daughter Sharon (Severson) Fadroski; and her siblings Gunhild Knutson, Ella Rosin, Olive Erickson, Palmer Renback, Asther Bell, Otto Renback and Mildred Renback.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Princeton, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.