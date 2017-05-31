‘Dream for Tomorrow’ begins Friday for PHS seniors

PRINCETON – About 230 Princeton High School seniors will turn the tassels of their graduation caps on June 2 at the 2017 graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will include speeches from valedictorians, salutatorians and staff speaker.

The seniors will march into the Princeton High School gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. as the PHS Symphonic Winds plays “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Class president Mikaela Lindell and Sara Sorenson will lead the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Symphonic Winds will then perform “March” from “First Suite in E Flat” by Gustav Holst. The band performs under the director of James Baxter.

The graduating class speakers follow. First, salutatorian Garvin Steinberg will address the class. Co-salutatorians Jacob Bonasera, Preston Burch, Abigail Hasvas, Carl Lind, Sofia Palme, Gehrig Scheffel, Samantha Swedzinski and Lucas Voce will follow. Next to speak will be social studies teacher Heather Sorenson.

Next, the Princeton High School Concert Choir will sing “Unclouded Day” by Shawn Kirchner.

PHS Principal Barb Muckenhirn will present the Class of 2017 to Julia Espe, superintendent of the Princeton School District. The students will then be presented their diplomas. Muckenhirn will present the diplomas, assisted by Espe, Assistant Principal Emorie Colby and Assistant Principal Darin Laabs. School Board Members Craig Johnson, Eric Minks, Eric Strandberg, Deb Ulm, Howard Vaillancourt, Sue VanHooser and Chad Young will also be present.

The ceremony concludes with the graduates marching out as the Symphonic Winds plays the recessional.

This year’s class motto is: “Cherish Yesterday. Live in Today. Dream for Tomorrow.”

Class colors are orange and black, and the orange rose is the class flower.

Graduation is followed by the annual All-Night Party.