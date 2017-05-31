Graduation 2017: MHS seniors set to follow their passions

proud Sawyer Shepard looks towards his parents in the stands of the Milaca High School gym after receiving his diploma Friday, May 26 at the Milaca High School graduation.

Milaca – Milaca High School senior Joseph Allen stood before his fellow classmates Friday, May 26, at the 2017 graduation program and acknowledged that every member of the Class of 2017 has fears.

“Mine? It’s not knowing what’s next,” Allen said.

A common theme among speakers on Milaca graduation night was that the students were embarking on a new beginning.

Whether it’s college, entering the workplace or taking time to find one’s self, life is about to be full of new challenges for the new graduates.

But before taking on new challenges, there was the commencement exercises to tackle.

About 120 students, dressed in black caps and gowns, came to Milaca High School May 26 ready to receive their diplomas.

Class president Caitlin Richardson welcomed everyone to the graduation ceremony and reminded them that graduation was not an end, but a beginning.

Domanique Tillotson and fellow graduate Alicia Wolbert took their classmates back in time to reminisce about their school days.

They brought back memories of flowing gaucho pants, those plastic silly bands that climbed up their arms and the boy band crushes they said many girls in the class had on the Jonas Brothers.

They talked about the impact Disney’s “High School Musical” had on their lives, sports highlights and the accomplishments of some of their fellow classmates.

“We’ll never be able to erase the memories of MHS,” Tillotson said.

The girls then thanked their classmates for the lifelong memories.

“We wish you the best,” they said in unison.

When Allen took to the podium, it wasn’t as if he was talking to a group of 100-plus students. He spoke as if he was one-on-one with his best friend.

He noted that he was mystified by the whole graduation-thing.

“The last time I graduated I was in kindergarten, so there’s a whole lot of new stuff,” he said.

Allen said he had mixed feelings about graduation. He said he could see on the faces of his classmates that they had mixed feelings about graduating, too.

“I’ve worked my whole life for this one moment,” Allen said.

He wondered what comes next.

He also noted how sincere the Milaca school community is.

“The students in Milaca genuinely want to be your friend and the teachers want to see you succeed,” he said.

“Wherever you go, I wish you the best. I hope you become who you want to be,” Allen told his classmates.

Milaca High School math teacher Joe Wenner was the faculty speaker. He said he was excited and proud of each graduating senior.

Wenner reminded the students that life is short and encouraged them to follow their passions.

He also talked about the importance of service to a community and noted that their participation three weeks ago in the Milaca Day of Service is one of the best life-lessons they could have learned.

“It’s important to make our community and our world a better place,” he said.

He ended with a quote from Mohammed Ali: “Community service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

“I couldn’t agree more,” Wenner said.

Before Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode presented the Class of 2017 to Superintendent Tim Truebenbach, he borrowed a tradition from the U.S. military and presented a handful of students with challenge coins. Senior Brandhi Whittemore was honored for achieving a perfect 4.0 during her high school career to graduate at the top of her class. Students who are serving their country in the armed forces were also recognized with challenge coins: Collin Veurink, Army; Jonathan Wilcox, Navy; Brett Husman, Minnesota Army National Guard; and Zach Korvela, Gabe Petty and Reece Sandberg, U.S. Marine Corp.

From there, Patnode presented the Class of 2017 to Truebenbach, who then accepted the class. MHS teachers Damian Fish and Megan Vetter introduced the graduates, who walked across a stage to accept their diplomas from School Board Members Jeff Larson and Bryan Rensenbrink.

It was Milaca High School band director Andrew Nelson and the Milaca High School band who then led the graduates into the next chapters of their lives with “Fanfare and Recessional,” arranged by James D. Ployhar.

Other musical entertainment included prelude music by the Milaca High School Band and the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the band as graduates entered the gym at the beginning of the ceremony. Choir director Laura Odden led the Milaca High School Concert Choir in “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent.” The high school band also performed Michael W. Smith’s hit “Freedom,” arranged by Jay Bocook.