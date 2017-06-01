A funeral service for Donna Johnson, age 67, of St. Cloud, formerly of Milaca, will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell with Pastor Steve Timm officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Donna Lee Johnson was born February 1, 1950 to Donald and Marjorie (Stanchfield) Schmidt in Princeton, MN. She grew up in Milaca and graduated from Milaca High School. Donna worked in the medical records department at St. Cloud Hospital for over 30 years. She was united in marriage to Ken Johnson on July 8, 1995 at the Gazebo at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Donna loved watching cooking shows on television. She passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Country Manor in Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marjorie Schmidt.

She is survived by her husband, Ken of St. Cloud; children, Jennifer (Brian) Christopherson of Apple Valley, Christopher (Leah) Johnson of San Antonio, TX, Leah (Dale) Windom of Ramsey and Dana (Justin) Douglas of Farmington; 10 grandchildren and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Tom) Mungo of Florida.