Nolan: Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement a major setback

U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan today released the following statement regarding President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement: “Addressing climate change is the great challenge of our time, and the President’s decision to withdraw United States from the Paris Accords is a momentous setback for the United States and for all of humankind. His move today abdicates our leadership in the world, undermines our economy and our national security, ignores the clear will of the American people and threatens the livability of our planet for generations yet to come.”