Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MILACA

PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
ALLEY VACATION
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
6:30 p.m.
Milaca City Hall
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Milaca City Council will call a meeting on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., to conduct a PUBLIC HEARING on a portion of an alley vacation located between 4th Street NE and 5th Street NE. All persons interested are invited to attend said hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to the City Managers office. Please contact the City Managers office if you have any questions.
Tammy Pfaff
City Manager
City of Milaca
Published in the
Union-Times
June 1, 8, 2017
693313