Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MILACA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

ALLEY VACATION

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

6:30 p.m.

Milaca City Hall

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Milaca City Council will call a meeting on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., to conduct a PUBLIC HEARING on a portion of an alley vacation located between 4th Street NE and 5th Street NE. All persons interested are invited to attend said hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to the City Managers office. Please contact the City Managers office if you have any questions.

Tammy Pfaff

City Manager

City of Milaca

Published in the

Union-Times

June 1, 8, 2017

693313