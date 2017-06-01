Notice of Public Hearings – EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL ARTS COUNCIL FY 2018-2019 ARTS PLAN AND BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

The East Central Regional Arts Council will hold a public hearing on their FY 2018-2019 Arts Plan and Budget on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the East Central Regional Arts Council Office at 112 Main Avenue South in Braham, Minnesota. The Plan covers the counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine and may also be viewed at http://tinyurl.com/ECRACPlan18-19

Contact: Mary Minnick-Daniels at [email protected] or call 320-396-2337 x 3 for more information.

Published in the



June 1, 2017

