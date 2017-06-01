PHS’s Mikaela Lindell: A natural born leader

PRINCETON – Most high school graduates will tell you that their school experience changed their lives. Every once in a while, a student changes their school.

That’s the case with 2017 Princeton High School graduate .

Princeton High School Principal Barb Muckenhirn says Lindell is a true student leader.

Heather Sorenson, her high school social studies teacher and mock trial coach, calls her a “one-of-a-kind individual.”

High school choir teacher Mark Potvin calls Lindell “wise beyond her years.”

Lindell has spent her entire school career in the Princeton School District, where her mother, Michelle, is a teacher at Princeton Primary School.

She came to Princeton High School as a two-sport athlete and expected to take the school by storm.

“I was a go-getter and pretty good at volleyball and basketball,” Lindell said.

But music changed her life. She enrolled in choir, joined the concert choir and, in her sophomore year, performed in the fall musical, “The Music Man.”

“Music changed my perspective of high school,” she said. “I met people who were not in sports.”

Lindell said she still enjoys watching sports but has found participating in music-related activities to be more fun.

Potvin said Lindell is a leader in his music program.

“She’s very mature. In concert choir, she’s sometimes referred to (by her fellow students) as the ‘choir mom,’” Potvin said.

In addition to her leadership in the music program, Lindell also served as the student council president.

“Mikaela knows who she is,” Potvin said.

“Students trust her, listen to her and care what she thinks,” he said. “They follow her. She’s a natural leader.”

Potvin, who is leaving Princeton after the school year for a job at Luther College, said he is glad he is leaving at the same time Lindell is graduating.

“I’m glad we’re going out together. I’m not sure I could survive next year without Mikaela,” he said.

In ninth grade, Lindell joined the mock trial team. It was another activity that shaped her through four years in the program.

Said Sorenson, “I have been nothing but impressed with her from the time she entered our first mock trial practice her ninth-grade year.”

Like Potvin, Sorenson says Lindell is well beyond her years in maturity.

In mock trial, Lindell served as a lawyer.

“She is really good at coming up with clinchers for our closing arguments. She was able to take our opponents’ theme for their case and turn it around on them. She could always find the holes in the opponents’ arguments,” Sorenson said.

She served as a mentor to the younger members and wants the mock trial program to continue to be successful.

Lindell enjoys being active.

“I live for the busy moments,” she said. “When I’m busy, that’s when I reach my peak moments.”

She stayed busy not only as student council president and as a participant in choir, the fall musical and mock trial, but also as a member of the National Honor Society, the school’s LINK program, the speech team and a three-person team that organized the high school’s first Veterans Day program. She was also a member of two specialty choir programs and the Mississippi Conference honor choir and was editor of the yearbook. Lindell also has been an instrumental member of the team that operates the school store and a volunteer with the adaptive bowling program. She also sang the national anthem at PHS sports events.

She will graduate June 2 with a 3.89 GPA and will lead her class in the Pledge of Allegiance at her class’s graduation ceremony.

According to Sorenson, Lindell is a perfectionist and has high expectations for everyone that she works with.

“This is a positive quality that enables Mikaela to not only succeed herself, but also help others succeed as well,” Sorenson said.

Lindell plans to become a school principal one day.

Her high school principal, Muckenhirn, said Lindell has been by her side all year, assisting with special projects and helping promote positivity throughout the school.

“She has helped keep me know the pulse of the student body and encouraged her classmates to show kindness and be inclusive of all students,” Muckenhirn said.

Muckenhirn said the thing she will remember and appreciate about Lindell is how she supported the students with special needs every day, all day.

“She shows love and kindness to others with every breath she takes,” she said.

Next year, Lindell will attend St. Thomas University in St. Paul.

“I really like the feel on campus and like being only an hour from my family,” she said.

She said she intends to pursue a degree in either elementary or special education and that she loves kids.

“I would like to be a teacher so I can create and mold the future of young people,” Lindell said.

“I was influenced by so many great teachers that I think it would be super cool to shape the lives of young people,” she said.

High school has been an adventure, Lindell said.

“I have reached a lot of mountaintops and have had a lot of high life moments,” she said.

She says she experienced some low moments, too.

“But I have always enjoyed what I was doing here,” Lindell said.