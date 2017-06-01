Sheriff seeks girls who aided injured fox in Milaca

Three girls in danger of contracting rabies after rendering aid to an injured fox in the Milaca area have been identified.

The girls, who Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren said were 17 and 18 years old, rendered care to the injured fox May 26 The fox later tested positive for rabies, Lindgren said.

The three young girls may have been exposed and were being sought because they needed to be tested for rabies.

The girls were in Milaca’s.

If you know of anyone that possibly had any contact with the injured fox, please share this information with them and have them contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8257 so that we know the children have been located and identified and the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent C. Lindgren would like to remind everyone that injured animals such as the above mentioned fox can be infected with rabies and any injured animal should be avoided for this reason.