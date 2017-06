A 13 month old child, Kasina Smith, and her 25 year old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were taken at 12:44pm while leaving the doctor’s office located at 9055 Spring Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN by a black male, Milo Levell Smith, who is the father of the child. The father currently has a restraining order against him. Direction of travel is unknown at this time, vehicle is a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXI with MN plate # 589LRK.