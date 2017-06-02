News of the Region: Week of June 1

Rollover causes Highway 23 closure at Ogilvie

All lanes of Highway 23 in Ogilvie were closed Wednesday, May 24 due to a crash of a tanker truck carrying a hazardous chemical. The road closed closed for several hours and the Ogilvie schools were closed for the day at 1 p.m.

According to Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol: A tanker rolled over at 3:49 a.m. on Highway 23 at Rutherford Street in Foley, causing traffic to be detoured onto Highway 47 from the east and onto Kanabec County road 10 from the west.

The tanker was carrying a 50 percent diluted solution of caustic soda, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Department. There were no spills and a second truck to was brought to the scene to transfer the liquid. Ogilvie Fire, EMS and Hazmat specialists were on scene to contain any leaks that might occur.

There was no risk to Ogilvie residents, sheriff’s department officials said.

Fridley man killed in Highway 10 crash in Sherburne County

A single vehicle rollover about 3:51 p.m. on May 26 in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at Railroad Bridge in Big Lake Township on Friday, May 16 claimed the life of one person. The Minnesota State Patrol states Theodore John Beecroft, 72, was driving a Dodge Dakota westbound on Highway 10 in Big Lake when he swerved into the median. His passenger, 67-year-old Donna Rae Beecroft, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Beecroft was travelling westbound Highway 10 at mile post 207 in Big Lake in a Dodge Dakota and moving in the left lane when it swerved into the median then fishtailed back onto the roadway, swerving back into the median causing it to roll into the barrier, according to the initial report filed by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Beecroft, who was found unconscious and trapped in the vehicle upon arrival, was pronounced dead at the scene. An air ambulance that had been radioed for was called off and an ambulance crew arrived to check on Donna Rae and provide transport to an area hospital, according to scanner traffic and state patrol reports. Law enforcement on the scene also relayed to dispatch that there were two dogs in vehicle that survived the crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol closed all lanes of westbound Highway 10 at Sherburne County Road 14/Sherburne County Road 15 interchange due to the crash.

Driver seriously injured in crash near Dalbo

On Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 7:20 a.m, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash involving one rolled over vehicle in the 2800 block of County Road 6 Northwest.

A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle following an early morning crash. Photo by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, deputies located one vehicle off of the roadway into a deep ditch area that was semi-filled with water. Deputies on scene were unable to get to the driver out and extrication was needed.

Due to the level of injuries, an air ambulance was ordered. Dalbo fire and rescue responded to the scene and assisted the ground paramedics with extrication of the driver.

