Summer fun heats up at the Hairy Mosquito

Milaca – There’s one type of mosquito people might not want to swat away this summer: Milaca’s Hairy Mosquito Trading Company.

The combination trading post, antique store and ice cream shop will host several events throughout the summer and autumn months, bringing together artists, musicians, craftspeople and even hillbillies to ply their wares and put on a good time.

Dave “Trader Dave” Ziemke, the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company’s owner, says the events are a way for the company to have while getting the word out itself and its vendors.

“It’s more fun to put money into organizing an event these days than to try to figure out where to advertise,” he said.

Ziemke owns three trading posts in Princeton, Zimmerman and Willmar that operate as more traditional pawn stores, while the Hairy Mosquito specializes more in handcrafted or reclaimed items. The company has its own blacksmith and carpenter on hand.

“It’s not really pawn shop stuff,” Ziemke said, “but all our stores buy that stuff.”

The Mosquito’s first two major events of the summer will put the focus squarely on the do-it-yourself types who tend to supply a lot of the items the company sells. June 10 and 11 will bring the Mosquito’s third annual Artisan Festival, this year set to feature around 70 artisans of various types, including blacksmiths, glass blowers, jewelry makers and flintknappers, who make arrows and other tools by fracturing stone. In addition to these craftspeople, the Artisan Festival also features food and music.

After the Artisan Festival comes the annual Primitive Arts Gathering, Knap-In and Rendezvous July 6-10. This event includes flintknappers and practitioners of other primitive skills demonstrating, making and selling their work. The Hairy Mosquito also hosts a Cryogenic Knap-In each year too, which celebrated its 10th year in February.

An important aspect of both the Artisan Festival and the Primitive Arts Gathering is the artisans not only selling the things they make, but also actively working, making goods attendees and onlookers can buy on the spot once they’re finished.

“They’re here actually working and doing what they’re doing,” Ziemke said.

Later in July comes Hillbilly Days on July 29 and 30, a festival featuring a mix of handcrafted trading and “hillbilly” shenanigans.

“It’s just turned into an excuse – everybody put some bib overalls on,” Ziemke said. “We’ve got a couple of actual hillbillies that come up here. … It’s a different avenue of art and crafts.”

The trading company closes out the summer with the Woodstock “It’s All About the Wood Show” on Aug. 26 and 27. The event features woodcrafters of all kinds as well as demonstrations and woodcarving competitions.

“It’s furniture, carving or woodburning,” Ziemke said, “even a guy that makes hand-carved pens.”

The fun continues through the fall with the fifth annual Bloodsucker’s Bash car and bike show, and the Biggest Picker’s Liquidation Festival and Buying Frenzy on Oct. 7, at which Ziemke and his fellow traders will be “buying and selling anything a goat would eat,” according to the Hairy Mosquito’s calendar of 2017 events.

For more information on the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company and its events, call 320-983-5240 or visit hairymosquito.com.