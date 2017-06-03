Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Report: Through May 25

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department in the Princeton and Milaca areas through May 25, 2017. . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.33
Monday, May 22
9:47 a.m. Executed a search warrant on Third Street, Milaca.
10:21 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Knick Knack Drive, Milaca. Fire department checked and cleared the residence.
6:32 p.m. Responded to a residence on 11th Avenue, Princeton, where a person suffered a head injury.
9:58 p.m. Medical response on 10th Avenue, Milaca, were a person was having seizures.
Tuesday, May 23
1:14 a.m. Cows were reported on the road at Milaca.
4:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on 76th Avenue, Princeton.
9:38 a.m. A threats complaint was made on 100th Avenue, Princeton.
1:28 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.
6:24 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Golden Road, Milaca.
9:40 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on 15th Avenue, Princeton.
Wednesday, May 24
4 a.m. Responded to a report of an injured deer in the road in Foreston.
8:19 a.m. A dog bite was reported on Main Street, Foreston.
5:22 p.m. A theft was reported on Aspen Road, Princeton.
10:21 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Princeton.
Thursday, May 25
7:01 a.m. A theft was reported on Baptist Church Road, Princeton.
9:56 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Spruce Drive, Princeton.
1:28 p.m. A K-9 demonstration took place on Main Street, Pease.
5:39 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on 100th Avenue, Princeton.
Friday, May 26
12:43 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on 16th Street, Princeton.
10:27 a.m. A missing juvenile was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.