Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Report: Through May 25

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department in the Princeton and Milaca areas through May 25, 2017. . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.33

Monday, May 22

9:47 a.m. Executed a search warrant on Third Street, Milaca.

10:21 a.m. Responded to a report of a fire on Knick Knack Drive, Milaca. Fire department checked and cleared the residence.

6:32 p.m. Responded to a residence on 11th Avenue, Princeton, where a person suffered a head injury.

9:58 p.m. Medical response on 10th Avenue, Milaca, were a person was having seizures.

Tuesday, May 23

1:14 a.m. Cows were reported on the road at Milaca.

4:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on 76th Avenue, Princeton.

9:38 a.m. A threats complaint was made on 100th Avenue, Princeton.

1:28 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.

6:24 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Golden Road, Milaca.

9:40 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on 15th Avenue, Princeton.

Wednesday, May 24

4 a.m. Responded to a report of an injured deer in the road in Foreston.

8:19 a.m. A dog bite was reported on Main Street, Foreston.

5:22 p.m. A theft was reported on Aspen Road, Princeton.

10:21 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Princeton.

Thursday, May 25

7:01 a.m. A theft was reported on Baptist Church Road, Princeton.

9:56 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Spruce Drive, Princeton.

1:28 p.m. A K-9 demonstration took place on Main Street, Pease.

5:39 p.m. Responded to a domestic dispute on 100th Avenue, Princeton.

Friday, May 26

12:43 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on 16th Street, Princeton.

10:27 a.m. A missing juvenile was reported on 170th Street, Milaca.