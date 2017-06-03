Princeton pushes roundabout to next year

Princeton – The Princeton City Council decided at its May 25 meeting to wait until the 2018 season to build at Highway 95 and 21st Avenue North/County Road 157 a single-lane roundabout that was slated for construction this year.

City Engineer with WSB & Associates Andy Brotzler and project engineer with WSB Andrew Plowman gave an informational presentation on the project and then the city held a public hearing about it.

The city has not yet identified the funding source for the local share, roughly $490,000, of the $1.63 million project. Princeton had been planning to pay for all or most of it from a special assessment on about 25 affected benefiting property owners. There are $794,253 in federal funding and $346,187 in state funding for the project, some of which expires.

Plowman and Brotzler said the proposed funding mix for the local share is 60 percent from Princeton’s general tax levy, about $295,000; the other 40 percent would come from the special assessment, about $195,000.

The city has been negotiating with several property owners and is aware that an appeal to any assessments could delay the process indefinitely.

Nancy Howard said she was seeing the proposed assessment on her property for the first time that night; there were small numbers on a screen and even smaller numbers on a printed handout of the presentation. She asked if there would be a public hearing before the final decision was made. The answer was yes, next fall after project completion.

Property owner Joe Glenn said it seemed “counterintuitive” to have an assessment hearing after the project is already complete and money spent. Mayor Paul Whitcomb said actual project costs are not known until the project is complete or near finished; Brotzler said it is a common practice for cities to estimate the assessments for planning and then finalize them after the project.

Property owner Dan Howard asked why the assessment formula always uses an amount-per-acre basis, in this case a proposed $2,690 per acre, instead of something based on the valuation of the property. He commented that one of his “benefits” is supposed to be improved access, yet he won’t have access until adjacent sites are developed.

Brotzler said state statutes dictate how assessments are calculated, but they include some concessions such as deferment of the assessment until the property is developed.

Bob Soule Jr. asked the council if Mille Lacs County is contributing to the project. Mayor Paul Whitcomb said that is a possibility being explored and that the city is hopeful for county help since 21st Avenue is also a county road.

Council Member Jack Edmonds said it seems unfortunate that it’s become a Princeton-only issue, since the project will provide transportation and economic benefit throughout the county. The city of Princeton and Mille Lacs County have held some meetings about possible funding. County commissioners have informally rejected the city’s idea to fund the project with a local sales tax the county enacted last year.

Council Member Thom Walker said, “One way or the other, the city of Princeton will pay for it, and we’re just trying to figure out the fair way to do the assessment.”

City Administrator Mark Karnowski said doing the project next year should enable Princeton to get better bids and contractor availability than right now, when everyone is already busy. He said the extra time also allows Princeton to recognize more funding sources for the local share of the project.

He said, “It’s the city’s opinion that asking the county for some financial assistance is probably warranted, and we will work on that.”