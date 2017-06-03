Princeton’s Larkin Walter ready to make mark for NDSU

PRINCETON – The media center was jam-packed, Wednesday afternoon, and Larkin Walter was in the middle of it.

Teammates, family and friends filled the area to congratulate her as she signed a college letter of intent, on May 17, to attend North Dakota State University.

“I didn’t think that many would come out, but playing three sports I guess I get to know a lot of people,” Walter said happily.

Larkin was an all-conference hockey player and received an honorable mention during soccer, too but her future with the Bison will be on the track.

“I love playing as a team, but there is something really rewarding about being an individual and being able to achieve all of my goals,” Larkin said. “It all depends on how hard I work.” As an eighth-grader it took her over 19 seconds to complete the 100-meter hurdles, but she pushed herself to slim that time, making it to state during her sophomore and junior seasons. Now, in her final year as a Tiger she holds the school record, finishing in 15.26 seconds on May 9.

“It’s hard to beat someone who doesn’t quit. That sums up what she’s like,” Princeton Track Head Coach Tom Ostroot said during a speech at the signing.

Larkin isn’t ready to stop achieving as a Tiger. She wants to place at state and trim her school record time below 15 seconds

When she moves on to college, she’ll take a lot of strong memories with her.

“There is something so special about growing up in a small town where everyone kind of knows your name and you’ll be in town and see someone you know,” she reminisced. “There are a few teachers here that make coming to school worth it and (Darin) Laabs has just helped me so much and I’ll miss my coaches.”

Larkin’s favorite memory with those coaches is qualifying for state during her sophomore year by one-thousandth of a second.

She’ll try to cultivate more awesome moments at her future home in Fargo, North Dakota, with a team that has won 10-straight Summit League Championships.

Based on the sheer amount of congratulations she received, Wednesday, she’ll probably have plenty of people following her success when she steps in to the blocks for the first time.