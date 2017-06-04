Dorr: Governor’s grandstand move not a good one for Minnesotans

When the session of the Minnesota Legislature finally ended a few days late as May came to a close, many in the state breathed a sigh of relief. There had finally been some compromise, some give and take, and bipartisan voting resulted in passing bills to keep things running in Minnesota.

There was a tax bill, passed by a bipartisan vote, that included about $650 million in reductions. Transportation funding, a stumbling block the last few sessions with absolutely nothing being done, finally got done, to the tune of $543 million now and $5 billion over the next decade, without a gas tax or increase in license tab fees. The state budget of $46 billion for the next two years also included an increase in money for public schools by more than $1 billion. And the list goes on.

The governor got some things he wanted and some he didn’t. The Republicans got some things they wanted and some they didn’t. For example, a Republican legislator introduced a bill to make blocking major roadways during demonstrations a gross misdemeanor, with significant penalties added. I thought that was a no-brainer but the governor blocked it. OK, there was give and take there.

There were some things in the bills passed that the governor didn’t particularly care for. But, according to reports that have not been refuted by Dayton, he signed off on some things in exchange for some things he wanted.

And then in the middle of last week the governor executed a line-item veto of appropriations to keep the Minnesota House and Senate running. In other words, he defunded the Minnesota Legislature, beginning July 1, in an attempt to get legislators to come back to the table and change some of the bills that were passed with bipartisan votes.

Republicans says that’s an unconstitutional action. It may or may not be – I’m not a constitutional scholar. But I am a resident of Minnesota and was relieved that compromise had finally led to getting something done in this session about transportation funding, tax cuts and education. Neither side got all they wanted but they did get something done.

And then the governor decided to cut funding for the Legislature. What a letdown! And now Republicans say their only recourse may be litigation.

Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park), House Minority Leader, was quoted as saying Minnesotans will be disappointed to see their hard-earned tax dollars spent on litigation. I agree – so get the governor to stop the shenanigans of defunding the Legislature.

Minnesotans don’t deserve to be put through this kind of mess again. Legislators, after not accomplishing much in recent years, especially on the transportation front, got the job done with cooperation and compromise from Gov. Dayton (as noted in an opinion piece by Republican legislators in Sunday’s Star Tribune) that helped make getting that job done possible.

Governor, please don’t undo all the good that was done.

News events from in and around Princeton in 1983

Four businesses closed as the year began – East Gate Bible Bookstore, Royal Clothing, LaTrois for Women and Miller’s Harvest.

PHS grad Myron Angstman (Class of ’65) won a 300-mile sled dog race in Alaska where he had lived for eight years as an attorney.

Cable television in Princeton appeared to be just a few months away as the East Central Cable TV Commission signed a contract with Combined Cable TV Corp. of South Barrington, Ill.

Noel Paulson opened the Pizza Barn on Jan. 21 at George Mall. The business is still open 34 years later but is located in the other downtown mall.

The sixth rural mail route of the Princeton Post Office was to become a reality in March..

The school board increased class sizes and cut five teaching positions, a move that would save about $114,000 in salaries. Cuts totaling $254,000 were expected to be made because of a revenue shortfall. Athletic fees were raised from $15 to $20. Athletic director Howard Solheim saw his budget trimmed from $112,000 to about $80,000 and noted that other athletic directors asked how Princeton could keep going.

It was announced that Princeton would be the site of one of 61 sites in the country to have a new Automated Flight Service Station. The payroll was expected to be more than $1 million, with a 20-year lease involved after the building was completed in November of 1985. By August pledges totaling $215,000 had been made by local businesspeople to help construct the building, with bonding also expected to be used. By September the total was nearly $300,000.

Incumbents Gary Anderson, Fred Hayes and Paul Larsen were re-elected as school board members. Larsen had been appointed in 1982 to fill the an unexpired term.

The graduating class at PHS was 202, one of the largest ever. The largest was 210 in 1981.

About 300 people attended an appreciation dinner for retiring athletic director Howard Solheim at the American Legion building. He came to Princeton in 1955 and began coaching Legion baseball the next year. He became AD in 1958.

In July the school board restored $102,000 in cuts it had made earlier in the year.

A thunderstorm in July, with winds clocked at 111 mph in Alexandria and 60 in St.Cloud before the measuring device broke, caused much damage in Princeton. Many old, large trees were toppled and three light towers at the baseball field were bent to the ground, with most of the right field fence blown away. There were 37 trees down at the golf course. Some thought it was a tornado but it wasn’t listed that way officially.

It was announced that Dickenson Bus Lines was moving to Princeton from Ramsey and would be building a plant of 102,000 square feet.

In August the new American Legion building was dedicated after opening the previous December. It remained the unoffficial center of entertainment in Princeton for the Legion until 2005 when the building was sold and then housed other businesses. It was open for a number of years as Steven’s but has been closed since May 2016.

In September the Princeton Credit Union and its former manager were found guilty of 15 counts of failing to file currency transaction reports on deposits made by Casey Ramirez. Ramirez deposited about $962,000 in cash between October 1980 and August 1981 and none of the deposits were reported to the IRS.

Late in September the Princeton Youth Hockey Association and the city joined to control the hockey arena. The move was designed to help the arena in its attempt to gain financial solvency.

It was announced in October that the city planned to increase its tax levy by 41 percent, an increase of $153,000.

In November the city was considering taxing residents to help construct a building for the Automated Flight Service Station.. A week later the City Council decided against such a move.

Two snowstorms dumped 22 inches of the white stuff on Princeton, 12 inches the day before Thanksgiving and 10 inches three days later. The average for the month of November in the area was 5.89 inches. Three weeks later the temperature dropped to -40 on Dec. 18 and the record cold caused lots of problems of area residents, just as the heavy snow had.

As the year ended there was information that more teachers would be needed in the Princeton district because 54 more students were expected in grades K-6 for the coming school year.

SPORTS MEMORIES

June 14, 1962 – A call went out for volunteers to help finish laying sod for the new football field to be called John Harvey Field. The previous field was located near the Rum River where Riverside Park is today . . . PHS grad Dick Southard lettered in baseball at the University of Minnesota.

June 16, 1967 – Terry Erickson pitched a 6-1 win over Santiago in town team baseball as Ron Whitcomb,Tom Enger and Art Skarohlid each had two hits.

June 21, 1972 – Mike Grow had three hits in a 15-5 Legion baseball win over Braham and was hitting .524 . . . Ron Deglmann beat a good-hiitting Palmer team, 5-2, for the Princeton town team as Deglmann’s PHS teammate Bob Soule struck out 10 in taking the loss for Palmer.

June 16, 1977 – Jim Bowden was second in the high jump at the state track meet with a jump of 6’6″, and eighth in the 880 after running 1:59.6 in the prelims . . . Jeff Storlie pitched a no-hitter against Long Prairie in Legion baseball, Curt Jenson beat Elk River 1-0 on a two-hitter and Fred Jenson beat Pine City 4-0 . . .Dave Mingo struck out 16 as the town team beat Pine City 5-2. John Kapsner had two hits and drove in two runs.

June 17, 1982 – Tom Trunk beat Elk River 5-2 for the Legion baseball team and moved up to No. 3 in the starting rotation . . . Jon Englund of Bradford had a clean sweep in the six-cylinder class at Princeton Speedway.

June 18, 1987 – Jason Miller struck out 16 in a 5-2 win for the Legion baseball team over Anoka . . .Don Whitcomb and George Freichels were leading the Tuesday early league at Rum River Golf Club, while Don’s son Joel Whitcomb and Ron Gustafson led the late league. Ron’s father Dick Gustafson and Tom Daun led the early Thursday league.

June 18, 1992 – Taco John’s of Princeton won the Rum River Festival softball tournament and local teams also placed second and third, an unusual occurrence for a tournament that consistently drew strong outside teams . . . For the second straight year the PHS softball team won one of three games at the state tournament, Corrine Lundell beating Alexandria 7-2 . . .The Princeton Panthers beat Hinckley 8-3 with winning pitcher Troy Scheffel also getting two hits.

June 19, 1997 – Seniors Jenny Burdick, Trisa Kriesel and Sara Stark, along with juniors Erin Gunderson and Megan DeWall were all-conference in softball . . . The Legion baseball team began the season 4-0 as complete games came from pitchers Jesse Zimmer (8-2 over Pine City), Jason Thompson (13-0 over North Branch) and Mark Beattie (8-2 over St. Francis).

June 13, 2002 – The Princeton Panthers beat rival Hinckley 7-6 in Eastern Minny play as Jesse Zimmer drove in three runs and got the save for winning pitcher Eric Deglman . . . Dan Grot and Luke Bakken pitched wins for the Legion baseball team over Milaca (6-3) and Cambridge (8-2).

June 14, 2007 – Katie Loberg placed third in the high jump and eighth in the triple jump at the state track meet . . . Brandon Hansen was 14th in the state golf meet and Drew Dufner was 67th.

June 14, 2012 – Isaiah Mayerchak finished as runner-up in the consolation round at the state tennis tournament . . . Tyler Bialucha pitched a complete-game 6-1 win over Quamba for the Princeton Panthers.

June 9, 2016 – Larkin Walter won the 100-meter hurdles in the section meet to earn a return trip to the state track meet . . . The PHS baseball team (3-1 at that point in the playoffs) beat No. 1 seed Chisago Lakes and Zimmerman to stay alive in section play and advanced to play Hibbing in Duluth.