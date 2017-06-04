Milaca Police Report: Through May 25

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through May 25, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, May 19
2:15 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Third Street SE.
3:45 p.m. Responded to an accident on Central Avenue N.
6:36 p.m. A gas drive-off was reported on Central Avenue N.
Saturday, May 20
10:40 a.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW.
Sunday, May 21
1:45 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Sixth Avenue NE.
Monday, May 22
10:21 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue NW.
Wednesday, May 24
4:58 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Southwest River Road and the lagoon trails.
Thursday, May 25
3:33 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Sixth Avenue NE.
10:43 a.m. A theft was reported on Highway 23.
4:10 p.m. A burglary was reported on First Street W.
11:01 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Avenue NE.