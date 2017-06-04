Milaca Police Report: Through May 25

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through May 25, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, May 19

2:15 p.m. Responded to an alarm on Third Street SE.

3:45 p.m. Responded to an accident on Central Avenue N.

6:36 p.m. A gas drive-off was reported on Central Avenue N.

Saturday, May 20

10:40 a.m. Medical response on Ninth Street NW.

Sunday, May 21

1:45 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Sixth Avenue NE.

Monday, May 22

10:21 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue NW.

Wednesday, May 24

4:58 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Southwest River Road and the lagoon trails.

Thursday, May 25

3:33 a.m. Responded to an alarm on Sixth Avenue NE.

10:43 a.m. A theft was reported on Highway 23.

4:10 p.m. A burglary was reported on First Street W.

11:01 p.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Fourth Avenue NE.