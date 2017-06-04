Party for days at the 2017 Rum River Festival

PRINCETON – A vendors fair, yard games tournament, human foosball, two bands in Riverside Park and a return of the annual community pork chop dinner are just a few of the new highlights of Princeton’s 2017 Rum River Festival.

The Princeton community will celebrate the Rum River with its annual festival June 7-11 with a focus of bringing many events to the Rum River and Riverside Park.

The weeklong Rum River Festival kicks off this year on Wednesday, June 7, with the annual medallion hunt. Clues will be announced daily – until the medallion is found – at 8 a.m. on WQPM Radio and at the Union-Times office, 208 N. Rum River Drive. There is a $100 cash prize offered to the finder of the 2017 festival medallion.

For the second year, the Princeton Ambassador coronation program will be held on Thursday of festival week, said Karen Michels, director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. The coronation, held last year outdoors at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds, will move indoors in 2017 to the air-conditioned New Life Church, located at 2061 100th Ave., Princeton. The coronation begins at 2 p.m.

What many consider the highlight of Rum River Festival is the Rum River Festival Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on the streets of downtown Princeton. Michels said there are 100-plus entries registered for this year’s parade. The June 8 parade will feature nine marching bands, Michels said. The route begins on Rum River Drive near the Holiday station and goes north to First Street, where it then goes west to the intersection just past the Elim Home and Caley House. From there the parade will head south, ending at the high school.

A citywide garage sale will be held Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9. A map of participating garage sales will be made available, Michels said.

On Friday night, June 10, Princeton Speedway race night will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds. It will be a night of regular racing and a showcase of vintage cars, according to track officials. Races include IMCA modifieds, IMCA sportmods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport compacts, Princeton Mod 4s, and Princeton Super Stocks.

Saturday, June 10, is filled with what might be the most activity in Rum River Festival history.

Saturday activities get off and running with the annual 5K race, which this year begins at 8 a.m. at Mark Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Kids and dogs are welcome for this family-fun event.

The Princeton Splash Park will offer free admission from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The new arts and crafts vendor fair will be located in Downtown Princeton and Riverside Park.

Second Street North and Fourth Avenue North will be home to a new area of games for children and adults from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whether it’s an inflatable obstacle course, golfing, hockey or the 9:30 a.m. state-sanctioned tractor pull, fun will be had by all. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., festival-goers can participate in a yard games tournament.

The chamber’s second-annual Lucky Duck Race will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Ducks, purchased for $20, will be dropped into the Rum River at the Highway 95 bridge. The first duck to cross the finish line in Riverside Park will win the owner of a corresponding number the top prize of $5,000. A total of $10,000 in prizes will be awarded.

Following the duck race is the pork chop dinner, held from 5-7:30 p.m. in Riverside Park. Two bands will perform in the park Saturday evening, Michels said.

The Lions Club annual pancake breakfast and fly-in fundraiser will be from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the airport. The airport is located at 800 Airport Road in Princeton.

Rum River Festival buttons are on sale throughout town for $1 each to help finance the cost of the festival.