Lego Club forming at Princeton Area Library

Kids ages 6-11 are invited to Lego Club from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays, June 20 and 27 and July 11 and 18 at the Princeton Area Library. Be creative, as your designs will be displayed in the library for one week. Legos will be supplied by the library; please do not bring your own to avoid any mix-ups.

The Princeton Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library, is located at 100 S. 4th Ave. and can be reached at 763-389-3753. For information about other ECRL events, visit our new Events Calendar at www.ecrlib.org.