New law will increase safety of bicyclists

When Governor Dayton signed the transportation bill into law on Tuesday it enacted a change to the driving rules. This change was advocated for by the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) and allows motorists to pass a bicycle in a no passing zone.

A motorist must currently pass a bicyclists with three feet or more distance, however this isn’t always possible on many Minnesota roads without changing lanes. This update to the law now makes it legal to change lanes to pass in a no passing zone, when SAFE to do so.

“This change, proven successful in nine other states, is a win-win. We’ve made things both safer for bicyclists and more convenient for drivers,” said BikeMN volunteer lobbyist Joe Olson when thanking legislators for helping to make this happen.

“This law is a convenience for drivers because it legalizes a current practice of reasonable drivers, especially on the many flat and straight low-speed roads in our communities,” says Dorian Grilley, BikeMN’s executive director. “Now we hope drivers will allow bicyclists a little more space without fear of getting a ticket.”

BikeMN encourages bicyclists to ride where they are visible and have room to maneuver. The law states bicyclists should ride as far to the right as practicable, which does not mean as far to the right as possible. Bicyclists should ride away from the curb in the right wheel track of vehicles, and at least a minimum of 24 inches away from the road edge. A motor vehicle should either wait to pass or change lanes to overtake the bicyclist. This law change expands opportunities for safe passing while improving the flow of motor vehicle traffic.

The change can be found on Line 62.4 of the transportation bill, House File 3. It states: Minnesota Statutes 2016, section 169.18, subdivision 5, is amended to read: a motor vehicle may be driven to the left side of the roadway (in a no passing zone) to safely overtake a bicycle under the following circumstances:

(1) the bicycle is proceeding in the same direction as the motor vehicle;

(2) the driver of the motor vehicle either (i) provides a safe clearance distance, in no case less than the greater of three feet or one-half the width of the motor vehicle, or (ii) completely enters the left lane of the highway;

(3) the operator of the bicycle is not (i) making a left turn, or (ii) signaling that the bicycle operator intends to make a left turn; and

(4) the driver of the motor vehicle complies with all other applicable requirements under this section.