Betty Mae Rice

Betty Mae (Haugen) Rice, age 88, passed away on June 4, 2017 surrounded by family and friends at Folkestone Memory Care in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Betty was born on May 16, 1929 to Willie and Mabel (Rudningen) Haugen in Kerkhoven Township, Minnesota. She attended St. Olaf College and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1951. After graduation, she wed her high-school sweetheart William “Bill”.

Betty invested over 60 years of marriage with Bill which returned years of love and joy. During times when Bill was sick, she was there nurturing him back to health; a favor he returned in the final years of her life. Her love with Bill paid the dividends of four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She showered them with her unconditional love and attention.

Betty taught Middle School Home Economics for over twenty years in Central Minnesota. Betty also donated her time helping others through her work with the Stearns County Rape Crisis Hotline as well as volunteering for her Minnesota & Arizona churches. She invested heavily in the many friends she gained throughout her years of living in Minnesota and Arizona. In the end, she died a rich woman because of her willingness to give so much of herself to others.

She is survived by her four children: daughter DeAnn, and sons Craig, John (Carol Ness), and James (Patricia); six grandchildren: Linnea (Matt) Epsky, Renee, Jessica, Erin (Jacob) Pinch, William, and Johannes; three great-grandchildren: Lilly and Quinn Epsky and Lief Hegerle; brother Roger (Mariel) Haugen, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband William, daughter-in-law Maureen McCleary, both her parents and an older sister.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Wayzata Folkestone Chapel on Thursday, June 8th from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Central Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association.

