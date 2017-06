Ben and Amber Endicott of Princeton announce the birth of their daughter, Vera Leonette, Friday, May 12th, 2017 at Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Vera has one brother, Isaiah, 15.

Grandparents are Scott and Jackie Liestman of Princeton and Dennis and Susan Endicott of Princeton. Great-grandparents are Del and Donna Liestman of Princeton and Patricia Flynn of Inver Grove Heights.