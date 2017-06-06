Explore engineering at the Milaca library

Students in grades 3-5 will discover how engineering can make a world of difference during a special program beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at Milaca Community Library.

From high speed trains to transporting water in drought-laden areas across the globe, engineers are identifying needs, designing and testing solutions. An instructor from the Science Museum of Minnesota will discuss what engineers do, what inspires them and why it is important.

Milaca Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library, is located at 235 1st St. E. and can be reached at 320-983-3677 (ask for the Milaca branch). For more information on other ECRL events, check out the new Events Calendar at www.ecrlib.org.