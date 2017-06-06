Finck: Graduates, you should read your cards

You don’t need me to tell you to open your graduation cards. But you might need me to remind you to notice everything that’s inside.

Graduation cards potentially carry three valuable things: money, love, and wisdom.

The cash will catch your eye first. But that’s the least valuable of the three.

Read the signature. This is the name of someone who loves you and believes in you and takes joy in your success.

There may also be a personalized message. It is good will, meant to bless you. Receive this. Love that’s not received is like a check that’s never cashed.

Now what about the third gift — wisdom? That’s sometimes found in the printed words on the card, in a profound verse or quotation.

Some of the best quotes in my quote collection have been culled from graduation cards.

Here’s an example: “There’s no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs” (author unknown). You already know this, having had to climb each step of the way toward earning your degree. But it’s the kind of thing that’s easy to forget with advertisers telling you that you deserve instant gratification of every desire they stir up in you. And it might also slip your mind in the daily grind of jobs that require long hours, hard work, and perseverance. Our kids (now 23, 26, and 29) all say that “adulting” – which apparently means figuring out how to function independently in society—is harder than school at any level. Yes, but you can do it! Take one step up and hold your ground. Don’t expect life to be an elevator ride to the top.

When our son graduated from college last year, I had lots of fun card shopping (it’s actually one of my favorite activities) and ended up buying him two cards. The first one my husband and I wrote on and gave to him. The other card I kept and taped into the journal I keep for him because it carries wisdom I want him to remember all his life. I also wanted to remember it myself because it describes the way I want to live. The words are John Wesley’s: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.” Yes. That’s the good life.

Another graduation card made me chuckle because it plays with the often-confused words “good” and “well.” It said, “Go out into the world and do well. But more importantly, go out into the world and do good” (Minor Myers, Jr.). There’s wisdom in those words.

So, dear graduates, I know that you’ve got parties to rush off to and friends to hang out with one last time, and futures to pack up for. All those things are exciting and good.

None the less, you should read your cards.

And if you come across any great quotes, send them to me at [email protected]