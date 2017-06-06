Jason Shea, age 32 of Princeton, MN died unexpectedly as a result of an accident on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Jason Kevin Shea was born on August 8, 1984 to Kevin and Debra (Nelson) Shea. He was the second of four children. At the age of three, Jason’s dad died as a result of a tragic accident. The family moved out of Princeton and to the farm in Foreston when Jason was in eighth grade. This was the perfect place for him to thrive as a child, a place to ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers and go-carts. He also enjoyed rollerblading, biking and looking for agates with his girls.

He loved the outdoors and was big into video games. His smile was from ear to ear and he was great at making others smile especially when he was whistling. Jason graduated from Princeton in 2002. He worked as a tile setter for several years at Harrison Tile. Then he went to work for his grandpa at Nelson Recycling in Pine City and continued to be a metal scrapper.

Jason loved being a daddy to “his girls,” Sadie Love, Syderella and Sophie Bear. He would often sing their special song “I’m Yours”, and often out of tune to drive them crazy. The song Sadie loved to sing was “Magic Dance” with her dad. Sydney liked to get rides on the loader and just being with dad. Sophie liked being pushed in the swing and being around dad when he was fixing things. Also, Jason truly loved his siblings but his love for his mother was beyond obvious.

Jason will be deeply missed by his girls, Sadie, Sydney and Sophie; their mother, Tina Huffman; his mom and step-dad, Deb and Tim Johnson; his siblings, Katie Shea (Brian Shierts), Aaron Shea (Anna Huffman), and Kevin Shea (Leah Hofius); his step-siblings, Shane Johnson, Stacey (Jason) Lindell, and Joe Johnson; many nieces and nephews; grandparents, Don and Bev Nelson, Dora Gierth (Jim Kvale), and Margret Shea; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and his friend, Nico.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Kevin Shea; uncles, Mike and Tony; and his grandpa, Joe Shea.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7th from 5-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton. Burial will take place in Blue Mound Cemetery, Princeton, immediately following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.