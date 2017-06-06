Funeral services for John Holmer, age 88, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

John Robert Holmer was born June 26, 1928 to William S. and Edith (Berglund) Holmer in Milaca, MN. He grew up and attended school there, graduating from Milaca High School in 1946. He then moved to Rockford, IL and worked at the machine tool and hydraulic divisions of Sundstrand Corporation for over 30 years.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn Frances Johnson on March 23, 1956 in Rockford, IL. Following his years at Sundstrand Corp., they moved to Longville, MN, retiring to their summer home on Woman Lake.

John “Bob” was an avid sports fan who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Twins and Vikings. He was always up for a challenging cribbage game and rarely lost. He also spent several years working for both Ron’s and Ace Hardware Stores in Longville.

John passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Milaca Elim Home.

He is survived by his son, John R. (Linnea) Holmer of Milan, IL; two daughters, Deb Teige of Chillicothe, IL and Sheryl (Doug) Beehler of Milaca; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters and also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 2013; granddaughter, Melissa Beehler; brother, Sheldon Holmer and sisters, June Miller and Janie Johnson.