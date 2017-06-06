John P. Novakowski, age 68, of Princeton, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

John was born on October 5, 1948 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Peter and Beatrice (Paquin) Novakowski. After high school John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, as a Combat Engineer Equipment Operator. He served in Vietnam from 68-69, he was honorably discharged. He met Bonnie in 1969 while working at Donavan Construction. The two married May 30, 1970. After they wed they moved to Princeton and later had two children, Tara and Matthew. He worked in the construction field his whole life. John retired in 2011 as a vested 49’er. John enjoyed spending his time at the cabin with family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Semper Fi Marine!

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Tara Novakowski and Matthew Novakowski; grandchildren, Peighton and Coby Novakowski; siblings, Tom Novakowski and Suzanne Sjocilous; sisters-in-law, Barbara Lundeen and Paula Schmit; along with loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Weston Richard Novakowski; sisters, Shelly Novakowski and Karen Young; and brothers-in-law, Bill Jr. and Scott Schmit.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Funeral service was at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in Princeton. Visitation continued for one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.